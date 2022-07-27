Aircraft Tire Retreading Market : Business Overview and Global Development Trends 2021 to 2031 | Continental, Pirelli, Goodyear, Yokohama, Dunlop

New York, 2022-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ — Global Aircraft Tire Retreading Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Aircraft Tire Retreading Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Aircraft tire retreading is the process of refurbishing an aircraft tire to extend its lifespan. The process involves removing the tread from the tire, inspecting the carcass for damage, and then applying a new tread. Aircraft tire retreading can be performed by either the original manufacturer or an independent retreader.

The main benefits of aircraft tire retreading are cost savings and reduced downtime. Retreading a tire is typically 50-75% cheaper than buying a new one, and it can be done in a fraction of the time. Aircraft tire retreading is also a more sustainable option than buying new tires, as it reduces waste and extends the life of the tire.

There are two main types of aircraft tire retreading: cold retreading and hot retreading. Cold retreading is the more common method and involves bonding the new tread to the tire carcass with adhesive. Hot retreading, on the other hand, vulcanizes the new tread to the carcass, which creates a stronger bond.

Aircraft tire retreading is a specialized process that requires trained technicians and specialized equipment. It is important to use a reputable retreader to ensure that the tire is properly refurbished and safe to use.

Key Trends

Key Drivers

Aircraft tire retreading is the process of rebuilding worn tires to extend their usable life. Retreading is a common practice in the aviation industry because it is a cost-effective way to maintain a safe and reliable tire fleet. There are several key drivers of the aircraft tire retreading market.

The first driver is the rising cost of new aircraft tires. New tires can cost several thousand dollars each, so retreading is a cost-effective way to get more life out of existing tires.

The second driver is safety. Retreaded tires must meet strict safety standards and must be inspected and repaired by trained technicians. This ensures that retreaded tires are safe to use on aircraft.

Market Segments

By Product Type

Radial

Bias

By End User

OEM Tires

Replacement Tires

Retread Tires

Key Players

Michelin

Bridgestone

Continental

Pirelli

Goodyear

Yokohama

Dunlop

Falken

Nokian

Hankook

Toyo

