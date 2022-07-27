Earphones & Headphones Market is projected to expand at a steady CAGR over the forecast by 2031 | Sony, Sennheiser, Bose, Beats by Dre, Bowers & Wilkins

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Earphones & Headphones Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Earphones & Headphones Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Earphones and headphones are two types of audio technology that allow people to listen to music and other audio recordings privately. Earphones are small, portable devices that fit directly into the ear canal and produce sound without blocking out ambient noise. Headphones are larger devices that fit over or around the ears and can provide a more immersive listening experience. Both earphones and headphones can be connected to a variety of audio sources, including smartphones, MP3 players, and computers.

Key Trends

Some of the key trends in earphones and headphones technology are:

The trend is towards wireless earphones and headphones. This is due to the increasing popularity of smartphones and other devices that do not have a headphone jack. Wireless earphones and headphones use Bluetooth technology to connect to your device, and many newer models are now using true wireless technology, which means there are no wires connecting the earpieces to each other or to your device.

Key Drivers

Some of the key drivers of the Earphones & Headphones market are the increasing demand for wireless audio devices, the increasing demand for audio devices among consumers, and the increasing demand for noise–cancellation technology.

By Product

In Ear

On Ear

Over Ear

By Technology

Wired

Wireless

With Microphone

By Features

Smart Headphone

Non-smart Headphones

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Application

Fitness

Gaming

Key Players

Sony

Sennheiser

Bose

Beats by Dre

Bowers & Wilkins

Shure

AKG

JBL

Audio-Technical

