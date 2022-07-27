United States Sex Reassignment Surgery Market – Industry Specific Opportunities and Trends Affecting the Growth | Cleveland Clinic, Stanford University, The University of Utah, The University of Michigan, The Johns Hopkins University

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ —

Sex reassignment surgery is a surgical procedure that changes a person‘s external sex organs to match their gender identity. This can include removal of the penis and testicles in male–to–female surgery, or removal of the ovaries and uterus in female–to–male surgery. There are multiple types of sex reassignment surgeries, which can be broadly divided into two categories: those that alter the appearance of the genitals, and those that alter the appearance of the chest.

Key Trends

One of the most notable trends has been the increasing number of surgeons who are performing these procedures. In 2000, there were only a handful of surgeons in the United States who were performing sex reassignment surgery. However, by 2010, that number had increased to over 100. This trend has continued in the years since, with the number of surgeons now exceeding 200. Another key trend has been the increasing number of insurance companies that are beginning to cover sex reassignment surgery. In the past, most insurance companies would not cover this type of surgery.

Key Drivers

There are a number of key drivers of the United States sex reassignment surgery market.

Firstly, there is a growing acceptance of transgender people in society, which is leading to more people coming out and seeking surgery.

Secondly, the cost of surgery has come down significantly in recent years, making it more affordable.

Thirdly, there are now more surgeons offering sex reassignment surgery, making it more accessible.

Fourthly, there is a growing body of evidence showing that sex reassignment surgery can be effective in improving the quality of life for transgender people.

By Surgery Type

Genital Related Penile Inversion Scrotoplasty Vaginoplasty Others

Chest Related Breast Augmentation Chest Masculinization Others



Key Players

Cleveland Clinic

Stanford University

The University of Utah

The University of Michigan

The Johns Hopkins University

Massachusetts General Hospital

C ed ars – S ina i Medical Center, LA

The University of California, San Francisco

Northwestern University

