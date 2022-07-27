Injectable Ketamine Market Is Set To Witness A 9.8% Growth During The Year 2022-2032

Rockville, United States, 2022-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ —

The research report published by Fact.MR on the Injectable Ketamine Market is intended to offer reliable data on various key factors shaping the growth curve of the market. This report works as a rich source of information for key entities such as policy makers, end-use industries, investors, and opinion leaders. The segment accounted for a considerable share in the Injectable Ketamine Market in forecast period 2022 to 2032.

The share in this segment comes with a wide range of opportunities including manufacturing products, distribution, retail, and marketing services. Extensive rounds of primary and a comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at Fact.MR to arrive at various estimations and projections for Demand of Injectable Ketamine Market, both at global and regional levels.

Key Segmentation



By Product Ketamine Hydrochloride (Ketamine HCl) Injection

By Application Plastic Surgeries Cosmetic Surgeries General Surgeries Dental Surgeries Gynecology Surgeries Others

By End User Hospitals Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others

By Region North America Latin America Europe South Asia East Asia Oceania Middle East & Africa



The analysts have used numerous industry-wide prominent business intelligence tools to consolidate facts, figures, and market data into revenue estimations and projections in the Market.

Rising Demographic Trends in the Elderly Population likely to boost Injectable Ketamine Sales

People over 65 years will be more susceptible to chronic diseases, because of which they are probably going to need more number of surgeries. As per a Population Reference Bureau report, published in 2016, the number of Americans 65 years or more is expected to be 98 million by 2060, and the share of the geriatric population from the total population is projected to be around 24%.

Additionally, the rising burden of cardiovascular diseases (CVD) which needs medical procedures is driving the development of the injectable ketamine market.

Key Players



Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of Injectable Ketamine include

Greenco Biologicals

BNM Organics

Troikaa parenterals

Neon Laboratories

Samarth Pharma

Seqens

Pfizer

Sun Pharmaceuticals

Supriya Lifesciences

Taj Pharmaceuticals

Hengrui

Anhui Wanhe Pharmaceutical.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

