Carbon Capture and Storage Market overview by recent opportunities, growth size, regional analysis and forecasts to 2031 | Aker Solutions, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Alstom American Electric Power, Archer Daniels Midland Company

Carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology refers to the process of capturing waste carbon dioxide (CO2) from large point sources, such as fossil fuel power plants, transporting it to a storage site, and injecting it deep underground where it will not enter the atmosphere. CCS can play an important role in mitigating climate change by reducing CO2 emissions from power plants and other industrial sources.

Key Trends

CCS technology has been used for over a decade, and its feasibility and effectiveness have been well-demonstrated. In recent years, there has been a renewed interest in CCS as a means of reducing GHG emissions, in light of the Paris Agreement and the need to meet ambitious climate targets.

There are a few key trends in CCS technology:

Increasing efficiency and scale of CCS processes

Developing new CCS processes and applications

Improving the economics of CCS

Key Drivers

The Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) market is driven by a number of factors, including environmental concerns, government regulations, and the need for a more efficient and cleaner energy mix. CCS technology helps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from power plants and other industrial facilities by capturing carbon dioxide (CO2) before it is released into the atmosphere. The captured CO2 is then transported to a storage site, where it is injected deep underground and permanently sequestered. CCS is seen as a key technology for mitigating climate change, as it has the potential to reduce CO2 emissions from power plants by up to 90%. In addition, CCS can be used to capture other greenhouse gases, such as methane and nitrous oxide.

By Technology

Pre-Combustion

Post Combustion

Oxy-Fuel Combustion

Others

By Application

Oil and Gas

Chemical Processing

Power Generation

Cement

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada



Key Players

Aker Solutions

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Alstom

American Electric Power

Archer Daniels Midland Company

BASF SE

BP plc

Chevron Corporation

Dresser-Rand Group

