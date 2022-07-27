Athleisure Market is set for lucrative growth during 2021-2031 | Size, Share, Demand and Opportunities Analysis | Nike, Adidas, Puma, Under Armour, Lululemon Athletica, Uniqlo

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Athleisure Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Athleisure Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Athleisure is a term used to describe clothing that is designed to be worn both for exercise and for everyday activities. The term is used to describe a trend that has emerged in recent years, in which people are increasingly wearing sporty clothing such as yoga pants and sneakers as everyday attire. This trend is driven in part by the increasing popularity of fitness and health, as well as the comfort and practicality of athleisure wear.

Key Trends

The key trends in athleisure are comfort, style and functionality. Athletes and celebrities are often seen wearing athleisure, which has helped to increase its popularity. It is now possible to buy athleisure from a number of high street and online retailers, and it is also being incorporated into the collections of many mainstream fashion brands.

Key Drivers

One of the key drivers of the athleisure market is the increasing health and fitness trend. More and more people are becoming aware of the importance of leading a healthy lifestyle, and they are looking for clothing that will help them to do so. Athleisurewear is often seen as being more comfortable and functional than traditional exercise clothing, making it ideal for those who want to lead an active lifestyle. Another key driver of the athleisure market is the increasing popularity of social media. Social media platforms such as Instagram and Pinterest have made athleisurewear more visible, and have helped to create a trend for wearing workout clothing in everyday life. Celebrities and influencers who are often seen wearing athleisurewear have also helped to increase its popularity.

Market Segments

By Gender

Male

Female

By Product Type

Sneaker

Joggers

Leggings

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Region

North America

Key Players

Nike

Adidas

Puma

Under Armour

Lululemon Athletica

Uniqlo

Champion

Old Navy

H&M

Forever 21

