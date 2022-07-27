Urban Air Mobility Market Insights by 2031 & Covid-19 Analysis | Wisk Aero, Lilium, Lockheed Martin, Ehang, Bell Textron Inc.

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Urban Air Mobility Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Urban Air Mobility Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Urban Air Mobility (UAM) is a new way to travel in cities using small, electric aircraft. UAM can help reduce traffic congestion and pollution, and make it possible to travel to places that are not accessible by car or public transport. UAM is still in the early stages of development, and there are many challenges that need to be addressed before it can become a reality. These include safety, noise, regulation, and infrastructure. Despite these challenges, UAM has the potential to transform the way we live and move around cities.

Key Trends

There is a trend towards electrification of UAM vehicles. This is being driven by a desire to reduce emissions and operating costs. Electric UAM vehicles are also quieter than their internal combustion engine counterparts, which is important for reducing noise pollution in urban areas.

There is a trend towards autonomous operation of UAM vehicles. This is being driven by a desire to reduce the need for human pilots, which can help to reduce operating costs.

Key Drivers

The UAM market is being driven by the increasing demand for on-demand air transportation. The growth of the on-demand economy and the rise of the sharing economy have created a need for transportation options that can meet the needs of consumers who want to be able to get from point A to point B quickly and without having to deal with traffic congestion. UAM can provide a solution to this problem by providing a fast and efficient way to get around congested urban areas.

Market Segments

By Component

Infrastructure Solutions

Platform

By Range

Intercity

Intracity

By Platform Operations

Piloted

Autonomous

By Platform Architecture

Rotary Wing

Fixed-wing Hybrid

By End User

Ride Sharing Companies

Scheduled Operators

E-commerce Companies

By System

Aerostructures

Avionics

Electrical Systems

Key Players

Wisk Aero

Lilium

Lockheed Martin

Ehang

Bell Textron Inc.

Volocopter

Pipistrel

Boeing

Neva Aerospace

Terrafugia

