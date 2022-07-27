Infectious Disease In-vitro Diagnostics Market Analysis and Study with Data Tracker 2028

Infectious Disease In-vitro Diagnostics Industry Overview

The global infectious disease in-vitro diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 76.0 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2021 to 2028. This growth is owing to factors such as the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, the outbreak of COVID-19, growing market penetration of available treatments, and increasing consumer awareness.

Infectious Disease In-vitro Diagnostics Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global infectious disease in-vitro diagnostics market based on product, technology, application, end-use, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Instruments, Reagents and Services

The reagents segment dominated the market for infectious diseases in-vitro diagnostics and accounted for the largest revenue share of 65.6% in 2020. It is anticipated to grow at a significant rate in upcoming years owing to its wide usage in diagnostics.

Furthermore, the growing use of instruments to detect coronavirus, which were earlier developed for other infectious diseases, is anticipated to boost the growth of the market for infectious diseases in-vitro diagnostics.

Increasing adoption of in vitro diagnostic systems with analyzer software at diagnostic centers is anticipated to fuel the growth of the market for infectious diseases in-vitro diagnostics.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into MRSA, Streptococcus, Clostridium Difficile, VRE, CRE, Respiratory Virus, Candida, TB and Drug-resistant TB, Gastro-intestinal Panel Testing, Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, HPV, HIV, Hepatitis C, Hepatitis B, Covid-19 and Others.

The COVID-19 segment dominated the market for infectious diseases in-vitro diagnostics and accounted for the largest revenue share of 71.0% in 2020.

Carbapenem-resistant bacteria are gram-negative bacteria resistant to carbapenem and almost all classes of antibiotics .

. The prevalence of C. difficile infections depends on antibiotic prescription patterns, patient population, and endemic strains. The prevalence of CDIs may be as high as 50% in hospitalized patients.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Point of care, Central Laboratories and Others.

The central laboratories segment dominated the market for infectious diseases in-vitro diagnostics and held the largest revenue share of 60.2% in 2020. The significant presence of these laboratories in emerging and underdeveloped markets can be attributed to its large share.

There is an increasing interest in the development of molecular diagnostic platforms that can also be used in PoC settings. Therefore, various companies are designing assays and molecular diagnostic platforms for POC or near-patient testing.

Kits used for self-testing, which are used at home, independent of any health care specialist, are available on the internet and OTC and are categorized under this segment.

Based on the Technology Insights, the market is segmented into Immunoassay, Molecular Diagnostics, Microbiology and Others.

The immunoassay segment accounted for a revenue share of 31.2% in 2020 in the infectious disease in-vitro diagnostics market. This is attributed to its use in the detection of infectious microorganisms such as viruses, bacteria, and fungus and their toxins and coat antigens.

Molecular diagnostics is considered as the basis of medical diagnosis for all major viral, bacterial, and parasitic infections. Increasing use of high-throughput PCR technology to detect infectious diseases is expected to drive the market for infectious diseases in-vitro diagnostics.

Infectious Disease In-vitro Diagnostics Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market for infectious diseases in-vitro diagnostics is competitive in nature. Consequently, manufacturers are required to innovate products in terms of specificity, accuracy, precision, speed, and other parameters in order to gain a competitive edge.

Some of the prominent players in the infectious disease in-vitro diagnostics market include:

BD

bioMérieux SA

Abbott

Quidel Corporation

OraSure Technologies, Inc.

Hologic, Inc. (Gen Probe)

Danaher

QIAGEN

Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

