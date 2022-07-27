Demand For Neonatal Monitoring Equipment Market To Record A Steady 5.7% CAGR By 2028

Rockville, US, 2022-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ —

According to Fact MR’s recent market research, Neonatal Monitoring Equipment sales to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Neonatal Monitoring Equipment market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Neonatal Monitoring Equipment

Focus on improving overall patient care will remain a chief growth driver. Besides this, Neonatal Monitoring Equipment market will continue gaining from increasing willingness among patients and families to spend on advanced healthcare.

Digital Transformation in Healthcare Presenting Opportunities for Neonatal Monitoring Equipment Market Growth

Healthcare organizations around the world are deploying digital tools to accommodating changing consumer preferences. They are pressing on solving the long-standing challenge pertaining to care model innovation.

Considering this, the focus on making healthcare affordable and more transparent will increase. Adoption of care model innovation in healthcare will have a profound impact on the Neonatal Monitoring Equipment market.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Neonatal Monitoring Equipment. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Neonatal Monitoring Equipment Market across various industries and regions.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Neonatal Monitoring Equipment, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Neonatal Monitoring Equipment Market.

Increased interest of neonatal monitoring equipment manufacturers in providing technologically-integrated and high-end solutions mirrors the healthcare sector’s inclination toward value-based care. Innovative technology offerings of new neonatal monitoring equipment manufacturers coupled with their attractive pricing has compelled major companies in expanding their product portfolio for meeting the requirement of neonatal intensive care units (NICUs).

Recent Fact.MR report envisages the neonatal monitoring equipment market to record a steady 5.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2028). Over 1,070,000 neonatal monitoring equipment are pegged to be sold worldwide by 2028-end.

Prominent players operating in the market such as Medtronic Plc, Natus Medical, Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, and others, are upgrading their portfolio to make it cost-effective, maintain hospital-to-home point-of-care (PoC) continuum, and incorporate value-added services.

Neonatal Monitoring Equipment Market: North America Continues to Stay at Vanguard with High Focus on Palliative Care

North America continues to stay at the vanguard of the neonatal monitoring equipment market, with an estimated market value share of over one-third through the period of forecast. Rate of premature birth has been steadily rising in North America over the past couple of years, according to the CDC, which in turn has increased the number of NICU admissions, thereby creating demand for neonatal monitoring equipment.

Speciality of hospice and palliative medicine has gained significant recognition in North America, with attendant increase in training programs at both academic and clinical level. The imperative role of palliative care in improving growth development outcomes in newborn babies has been highly recognized in the region’s NICUs for reducing the infant and neonatal mortality rates.

Neonatal Monitoring Equipment: Taxonomy

This report imparts quantitative & qualitative analysis on the neonatal monitoring equipment market, providing a 360 view on current and future market prospects.

Value forecast rendered in the report is in terms of US$ Bn. Qualitative analysis offered elucidates industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors affecting the market expansion.

The report covers complete insights on key growth determinants, deterrents, opportunities and threats that will potentially influence the market in the forthcoming years.

Segment-wise analysis & insights on neonatal monitoring equipment market has been offered that enables readers to gain accurate and transparent insights.

Competitive Landscape Assessment

This research study profiles business and product strategies employed by leading participants in the market, and exerts comprehensive insights that enable established and emerging players in devising effective growth strategies.

The chapter on competitive landscape tracking is of paramount importance for the market participants who seek gleaning in-depth insights into current market status quo.

Prominent neonatal monitoring equipment manufacturers including General Electric Healthcare Limited, Koninklijke Philips NV, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KgaA, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Opto Circuits (India) Ltd., and Masimo Corporation have been profiled in the report.

A scrutinized SWOT analysis has also been rendered by the report, which imparts strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats to these market players.

Intelligence apropos of new product developments, impact of regulatory changes, and mergers & acquisition activities of the market players has also been contained for perusal of the report readers.

key segments:Neonatal Monitoring Equipment Market

The report has branched the neonatal monitoring equipment market in terms of product type, modality, end-user, and region.

Based on product type, key segments include,

Ventilator

Pulse Oximeter

Capnography Meter

Cardiorespiratory Monitor

Bilirubinometer

EEG Monitor

Blood Pressure Monitor

Based on modality, key segments include,

Portable Devices

Transportable Devices

Standalone Devices

Based on end-user, key segments include,

Hospitals

Neonatal Clinics

Nursing Homes

Diagnostic Centers

Other End-Users

Based on region, key segments include,

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Neonatal Monitoring Equipment Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.

Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level. Neonatal Monitoring Equipment Historical volume analysis : The report provides a comparison of Neonatal Monitoring Equipment’s historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.

: The report provides a comparison of Neonatal Monitoring Equipment’s historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031. Neonatal Monitoring Equipment Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Neonatal Monitoring Equipment market. It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally

The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Neonatal Monitoring Equipment market. It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally Neonatal Monitoring Equipment Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Neonatal Monitoring Equipment demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Neonatal Monitoring Equipment market is carefully analyzed

The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Neonatal Monitoring Equipment demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Neonatal Monitoring Equipment market is carefully analyzed Post COVID consumer spending on Neonatal Monitoring Equipment: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Neonatal Monitoring Equipment market growth.

