Baggage Handling System Market Size Trend Industry Overview by Size, Share, Future Growth, Development, Revenue – 2022-2031 | Key Players : Daifuku Co., Ltd., Vanderlande Industries B.V., Fives Group

Baggage Handling System (BHS) is a technology used to streamline the process of handling passenger luggage at airports. It is a highly automated system that uses a variety of conveyor belts and other sorting devices to move bags through the airport to their correct destination.

The first BHS was installed in 1968 at London’s Heathrow Airport and since then they have become increasingly sophisticated. Today, most large airports around the world use some form of BHS.

Key Trends

The baggage handling system market is constantly evolving as new technology is developed to make the process of handling luggage more efficient. Some of the key trends in this market include:

1. Automation: Automated baggage handling systems are becoming more popular as they can significantly improve the efficiency of the baggage handling process. These systems use a variety of sensors and conveyor belts to automatically sort and route luggage to the correct destination.

2. Tracking: Tracking technology is also becoming more prevalent in baggage handling systems. This allows for real-time tracking of luggage throughout the handling process, which can help to prevent lost or delayed baggage.

3. Security: With the increasing threat of terrorism, security is a major concern for the baggage handling system market. New technology is being developed to help improve the security of baggage handling systems, such as X-ray scanners and explosive detection devices.

Key Drivers

The Baggage Handling System Market is expected to grow significantly in the next decade on the back of the rising air passenger traffic and the need for efficient handling of baggage at airports. The market is also driven by the increasing focus on reducing turnaround time and the need for improved security.

Market Segments

By Mode of Transport

Airport

Railway

Marine

By Tracking Technology

Barcode System

RFID System

By Service Type

Assisted Service

Self-service

Key Players

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Vanderlande Industries B.V.

Fives Group

Siemens AG

CIMC-TianDa Airport Support Ltd.

BCS Group

