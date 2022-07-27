Data Center Switch Market Growth Analysis By Revenue, Share, Scenario on Latest Trends & Forecast 2022-2031

New York, 2022-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ — Global Data Center Switch Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Data Center Switch Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Data center switches are used to connect different types of networks together so that data can be transferred between them. These switches are designed to handle large amounts of data traffic and can be used to connect different types of networks, such as Ethernet, Fiber Channel, and InfiniBand.

Data center switches typically have more ports than other types of switches, and they offer higher bandwidth and lower latency than other types of switches.

Key Trends

The data center switch market is constantly evolving as new technologies are developed and adopted. Here are some of the key trends that are shaping the future of data center switches:

1. Increased use of SDN and NFV: Software-defined networking (SDN) and network functions virtualization (NFV) are becoming increasingly popular in data centers, as they offer greater flexibility and agility. This means that data center switches need to be able to support these technologies.

2. Greater focus on energy efficiency: As data center costs continue to rise, there is a greater focus on energy efficiency. This is leading to the development of new technologies such as low-power switches that can help data centers save money on their energy bills.

3. More use of data center fabrics: Data center fabrics are becoming increasingly popular as they offer a more scalable and efficient way to connect data center switches. This trend is likely to continue as data centers look for ways to improve their connectivity.

Request free sample copy of this research study: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS10153/

Key Drivers

The key drivers of data center switches market are the need for high data center performance, increasing demand for cloud services, and increasing investment in data center infrastructure.

The data center switch market is also expected to be driven by the increasing demand for data center automation. Data center automation helps in reducing the operational costs and improving the efficiency of data center operations.

Market Segments

By Type:

Core Switches

Distribution Switches

Access Switches

By Technology:

Ethernet

Fiber Channel

InfiniBand

By Bandwidth:

< 1 Gbps

>1 Gbps to <10 Gbps

>10 Gbps to <40 Gbps

>40 Gbps

By End User:

Enterprises

Telecommunications Industry

Government Organizations

Cloud Service Providers

Key Players

Arista Networks

Cisco

Dell

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei

Juniper Networks

Purchase your copy now: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/checkout/single_user/GIS10153/

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

Excel data pack included with all report purchases

Robust and transparent research methodology

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1-833-761-1700