DC Drives Market Research report 2022: Boosting the growth Worldwide: Market dynamics, trends, Market Scope and Market Size Estimation, Forecast to 2031

DC drives are devices that regulate the speed and torque of electric motors by controlling the flow of direct current (DC) to the motor. DC drives are used in a wide range of applications, from small electric motors in home appliances to large industrial motors that power factory equipment.

There are two main types of DC drives: linear and switch-mode. Linear DC drives use a linear power amplifier to control the DC motor. Switch-mode DC drives use a switch-mode power amplifier to control the DC motor.

Key Trends

In the past decade, the development of DC drives technology has been driven by the need for more energy-efficient and environmentally-friendly solutions. The trend towards more efficient and higher-performing drives has resulted in the development of new technologies such as brushless DC (BLDC) drives, permanent magnet (PM) DC drives, and hybrid DC drives.

BLDC drives are more efficient than traditional DC drives as they do not require the use of brushes and commutators. This results in lower maintenance costs and improved reliability. BLDC drives are also smaller and lighter than traditional DC drives, making them more suitable for applications where space is limited.

Key Drivers

The DC drives market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for energy-efficient and eco-friendly technologies. The need to reduce carbon emissions and save energy has resulted in the development of more efficient and cost-effective DC drives. In addition, the increasing adoption of DC drives in the automotive and aerospace industries is another key driver of the DC drives market.

The automotive industry is the largest consumer of DC drives, accounting for more than 50% of the total demand. The growing demand for electric vehicles is one of the key drivers of the DC drives market in the automotive industry. The need for efficient and powerful DC drives for electric vehicles is expected to drive the market in the coming years.

Market Segments

By Voltage

Low Voltage

Medium Voltage

By Type

Linear

Switch Mode

By End-Use Industry

Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Water & Wastewater

Building Automation

Food & Beverage

Metals & Mining

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Key Players

ABB

Siemens

Schneider Electric

Yaskawa

Danfoss

Eaton

