Contrast Media/Contrast Agents Market worth 7.3 billion by 2031 | GE Healthcare (US), Bracco Imaging SPA (Italy), Bayer AG (Germany)

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — The contrast media/contrast agents market was valued at USD 5.1 billion in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow up to USD 7.3 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

Market Trends and Drivers

The growing approval of contrast agents is propelling the growth of the contrast media market. The increasing global prevalence of chronic diseases has resulted in a significant increase in the demand for diagnostic imaging procedures and, in turn, contrast media. The rising demand for imaging procedures has resulted in extensive R&D by contrast media manufacturers to launch novel products in the market and to get the contrast media approved in new indications. For example, in 2021, Bracco received US FDA approval for the 20-vial pack configuration of Lumason, which is an ultrasound contrast agent.

Market Segments

By Type

Iodinated Contrast Media

Gadolinium Based Contrast Media

By Modality

X-ray/CT

MRI

Ultrasound

By Route of Administration

Intravascular Route

Oral Route

Rectal Route

Others

By Indication

Cardiovascular Disorders

Key Players

GE Healthcare (US)

Bracco Imaging SPA (Italy)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Guerbet (France)

Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc. (US)

Unijules Life Sciences (India)

J.B. Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (India)

