Capnography Equipment Market to grow with 4.4% CAGR during 2031 to 2031 | ZOLL Medical (Asahi Kasei) (Japan), Becton, Dickinson, and Company (US), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — The global capnography equipment market was valued at 344.0 USD Million and it is anticipated to reach USD 530.3 Million by 2031, growing at a constant rate of 4.4% from 2022-2031.

Global Capnography Equipment Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Capnography Equipment Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Market Trends and Drivers

The key factors such as the development of portable/POC capnography devices. In the initial stages, healthcare professionals can identify potential breathing complications (like airway obstruction, hyperventilation, hypoventilation, or apnea) through ventilation monitoring or capnograph evaluation of target subjects. Real-time measurement of various respiratory parameters helps healthcare professionals decide on patient treatment options and enables timely intervention at the onset of an adverse respiratory event.

Market Segments

By Product Type

Capnometers

Capnography Accessories and Disposables

By Technology

Mainstream

Sidestream

Microstream

By Application

Cardiac Surgeries

Trauma and Emergency Care

Key Players

ZOLL Medical (Asahi Kasei) (Japan)

Becton, Dickinson, and Company (US)

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Edan Instruments, Inc. (China)

GE Healthcare (US)

Hamilton Medical (Switzerland)

