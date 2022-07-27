Global Breast Reconstruction Market worth 748.1 million by 2031 | Mentor Worldwide LLC (Johnson & Johnson) (US), Allergan Aesthetics (an Abbvie company) (US), Ideal Implant Incorporated (US)

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — The global breast reconstruction market size was USD 577 million in 2021 and it is anticipated to reach USD 748.1 million in 2031, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% from 2022-2031.

Market Trends and Drivers

The major factor boosting the growth of the market is an increasing awareness about breast reconstruction treatment. A number of patients choose breast reconstruction surgery after mastectomy. This can be primarily attributed to the growing concerns and increasing awareness of the safety and efficacy of reconstructive surgeries. This trend can be observed in both developed and emerging countries which are experiencing improvements in the standard of living.

Market Segments

By Product

Breast Implants By Type Silicone Implants Saline Implants Shape Round Implants Anatomical Implants

Tissue Expanders

Acellular Dermal Matrix

By Procedure

Immediate

Delayed

Key Players

Mentor Worldwide LLC (Johnson & Johnson) (US)

Allergan Aesthetics (an Abbvie company) (US)

Ideal Implant Incorporated (US)

Sebbin (France)

GC Aesthetics (Ireland)

POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics (Germany)

Sientra (US)

Integra Lifesciences (US)

