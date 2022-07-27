Breast Lesion Localization Market is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) 4.4% from 2021 to 2031 | Hologic, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Merit Medical Systems (US)

CITY, Country, 2022-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ — The global breast lesion localization market size was USD 254 million in 2021 and it is anticipated to reach USD 390.6 million in 2031, growing at a rate of 4.4% from 2022-2031.

Market Trends and Drivers

The major factor boosting the growth of the market is the increasing incidence of breast cancer. Breast cancer is among the most common diseases affecting women in developed and developing countries. As per the American Cancer Society, breast cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer-related deaths in women globally. Worldwide, there has been significant growth in the number of breast cancer cases. This can majorly be attributed to changing lifestyles, the increasing use of oral contraceptives, and the rising number of women undergoing cosmetic surgeries, such as breast enhancement.

Market Segments

By Type

Wire Localization

Radioisotope Localization

Radio-guided Occult Lesion Localization

By Usage

Breast Biopsy

Breast Conservation (Lumpectomy)

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada



Key Players

Hologic, Inc. (US)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

Merit Medical Systems (US)

Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH (US)

Argon Medical Devices (US)

Laurane Medical LLC (France)

