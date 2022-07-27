Global Breath Analyzers Market worth 2594.2 million by 2031 | Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany,) MPD, Inc (US), Lifeloc Technologies (US)

Posted on 2022-07-27 by in Healthcare // 0 Comments

Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Market

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ —

The global breath analyzers market size was USD 534.0 million in 2021 and it is anticipated to reach USD 2594.2 million in 2031, growing at a CAGR of 17.1% from 2022-2031.

Global XXX YYY report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on ZZZ market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Get Free Sample Copy of This Report – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS10250/

Market Trends and Drivers

The key factors boosting the growth of the market are rising alcohol abuse and drug abuse. In 2018, about 10,511 people in the US died because of drunk driving. Excessive alcohol consumption leads to a high risk of developing more than 200 diseases, comprising liver cirrhosis and some cancers. In the US almost 30 people die every day owing to driving under the influence (DUI). Additionally, high blood alcohol content was observed in~20% of fatally injured drivers in accidents in developed countries. The growing number of road accidents caused by drunk driving and drug abuse has increased the demand for breath analyzers, as these devices assist in monitoring the presence of different compounds and measuring the blood alcohol content in a breath sample.

Market Segments

By Technology

  • Fuel Cell
  • Semiconductor Oxide Sensor

By Application

  • Alcohol Detection
  • Drug Abuse Detection

By End User

  • Law Enforcement Agencies
  • Enterprises
  • Individuals

By Region

  • North America
    • The U.S.

Free Customization Available – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS10250/

Key Players
  • Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)
  • MPD, Inc (US)
  • Lifeloc Technologies (US)
  • BACtrack, Inc. (US)
  • Quest Products, Inc. (US)
  • Akers Biosciences, Inc. (US)
  • Intoximeter, Inc. (US)

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

  • 10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions
  • In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements
  • Free consultation with lead analyst of the report
  • Excel data pack included with all report purchases
  • Robust and transparent research methodology

Ground breaking research and market player-centric solutions for the upcoming decade according to the present market scenario

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC
16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958
E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com
Phone: +1–833–761–1700

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution