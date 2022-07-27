Baggage Handling System Market Is Expected Significant Growth, Forecast From 2021 to 2031 : Vanderlande Industries B.V., Fives Group, Siemens AG, CIMC-TianDa Airport Support Ltd., BCS Group

New York, 2022-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Baggage Handling System Market” is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Baggage Handling System (BHS) is a technology used to streamline the process of handling passenger luggage at airports. It is a highly automated system that uses a variety of conveyor belts and other sorting devices to move bags through the airport to their correct destination.

The first BHS was installed in 1968 at London’s Heathrow Airport and since then they have become increasingly sophisticated. Today, most large airports around the world use some form of BHS.

The main benefit of a BHS is that it greatly reduces the amount of time and labor required to handle luggage. It also helps to reduce lost and damaged bags, as well as the need for manual bag searches.

BHS typically consists of three main components: an inbound system, an outbound system, and a central control system. The inbound system is used to sort and route bags as they arrive at the airport. The outbound system is used to load bags onto the correct aircraft. The central control system is used to monitor and manage the entire system.

Key Trends

The baggage handling system market is constantly evolving as new technology is developed to make the process of handling luggage more efficient. Some of the key trends in this market include:

1. Automation: Automated baggage handling systems are becoming more popular as they can significantly improve the efficiency of the baggage handling process. These systems use a variety of sensors and conveyor belts to automatically sort and route luggage to the correct destination.

Key Drivers

The Baggage Handling System Market is expected to grow significantly in the next decade on the back of the rising air passenger traffic and the need for efficient handling of baggage at airports. The market is also driven by the increasing focus on reducing turnaround time and the need for improved security.

Market Segments

By Mode of Transport

Airport

Railway

Marine

By Tracking Technology

Barcode System

RFID System

Key Players

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Vanderlande Industries B.V.

Fives Group

Siemens AG

CIMC-TianDa Airport Support Ltd.

BCS Group

BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG

G&S Airport Conveyor Co.

Logan Teleflex Inc.

TKF Conveyor Inc.

