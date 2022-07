Choke and Kill Manifold Market 2021 Dynamics Analysis, Size Witness Growth Acceleration During 2031 | Schlumberger, Halliburton, Weatherford, Baker Hughes, National Oilwell Varco

New York, 2022-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Choke and Kill Manifold Market” is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Choke and kill manifold is an important part of the blowout preventer (BOP) system used in oil and gas drilling operations. The manifold is used to control the flow of fluid and gas during drilling, and to provide a means of safely shutting down the well in the event of a blowout. The manifold consists of a series of valves, chokes, and kill lines that are used to regulate the flow of fluid and gas. The chokes are used to control the flow of fluid, and the kill lines are used to inject fluid into the well to kill the well. The manifold also includes a pressure gauge and a temperature gauge to monitor the well conditions.

Key Trends

In the last few years, the oil and gas industry has seen a number of advances in choke and kill manifold technology. Here are some of the key trends:

1. Increased use of high-strength materials: In order to withstand the high pressures and temperatures associated with oil and gas production, choke and kill manifolds must be made from high-strength materials. This has led to an increase in the use of materials such as stainless steel and duplex stainless steel in manifold construction.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of this market growth are the increasing demand for energy and the need to improve the safety of drilling operations. The choke and kill manifold market is also being driven by the development of new technologies, such as horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing. These technologies have increased the demand for choke and kill manifolds.

Market Segments

By Terrain

Onshore

Offshore

By Commodity

Oil

Gas

NGL

Key Players

Schlumberger

Halliburton

Weatherford

Baker Hughes

National Oilwell Varco

Cameron International

Dover Corporation

FMC Technologies

Weir Group

General Electric

