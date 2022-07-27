Global Cancer Biomarkers Market size to surpass around USD 63.6 billion by 2031 | F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands)

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — The global cancer biomarkers market size was USD 13.4 billion in 2021 and it is anticipated to reach USD 63.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 16.9% from 2022-2031.

Global Global Cancer Biomarkers Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Global Cancer Biomarkers Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Get Access to A Free Sample Copy of Our Latest Report – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS10251/

Market Trends and Drivers

The key factor boosting the growth of the market is rising technological advancements in the development of cancer biomarkers. The advancements in arrays and proteomics technologies have addressed the challenges in identifying and understanding the functions and interactions of various proteins. These technological advancements have simplified the process of discovery & development of novel cancer biomarkers to great extent.

Similarly, the growing preference for personalized medicine is also boosting the growth of the market. Personalized medicine identifies the most beneficial treatment path for individual patients. Cancer biomarkers play a very important role in certain aspects of personalized medicine.

Global Cancer Biomarkers Market Segmentation

By Biomarker Type

Protein Biomarker

Genetic Biomarker

Others

By Cancer Type

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

By Profiling Technologies

Omics Technologies

Imaging Technologies

Get A Customized Scope to Match Your Need Ask an Expert – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS10251/

Key Players

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)

QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands)

Illumina, Inc. (US)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US)

Abbott Laboratories (US)

bioMérieux SA (US)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

Excel data pack included with all report purchases

Robust and transparent research methodology

Ground breaking research and market player-centric solutions for the upcoming decade according to the present market scenario

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1–833–761–1700