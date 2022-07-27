Sodium Chloride Market Share to witness steady rise in coming decade | Cargill incorporated, Compass Minerals International, K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Sodium Chloride Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Sodium Chloride Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Sodium chloride is a chemical compound with the formula NaCl, representing equal proportions of sodium and chlorine. It is a white, crystalline solid that is essential for life in small quantities, but is harmful to organisms in large amounts.

Key Trends

The key trends in sodium chloride technology are:

1. Increasing use of solar energy to produce salt

2. Development of new methods to produce salt without using fossil fuels

3. Use of salt to generate electricity

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the sodium chloride market are the ever-growing demand for salt from the chemical industry, the food industry, and the de-icing industry. The ever-growing population and the need for processed foods have resulted in an increased demand for salt. The chemical industry uses salt as a raw material for the production of chlorine and caustic soda. These two chemicals are used in a wide range of industries, including the paper and pulp industry, the textile industry, and the water treatment industry.

Market Segments

By Type

Rock Salt

Solar Salt

Others

By Manufacturing Process

Artificial Evaporation

Solar Evaporation

By Grade

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Key Players

Cargill incorporated

Compass Minerals International

K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

Wacker Chemie AG

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Tata Chemicals Limited

Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG

