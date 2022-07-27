Concentrated Solar Power Market to to Witness Huge Growth by 2021-2031 | ACS Cobra, Acciona, Areva Solar, SunPower, Q-Cells

New York, 2022-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Concentrated Solar Power Market” is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Concentrated solar power (CSP) technology uses mirrors or lenses to concentrate sunlight onto a small area to produce heat. This heat is then used to generate electricity in a steam turbine or engine. CSP systems can be used to power a single home or business, or they can be used on a much larger scale to power entire cities.

There are several different types of CSP technology, each with its own advantages and disadvantages. The most common type of CSP is parabolic trough technology, which uses long, curved mirrors to concentrate sunlight onto a central receiver tube. Parabolic trough systems are the most mature CSP technology, and they are currently the only type of CSP in commercial operation at utility-scale.

Other types of CSP include central tower systems, which use a central tower with mirrors or lenses to concentrate sunlight onto a receiver at the top of the tower, and Fresnel lens systems, which use a series of flat mirrors or lenses to concentrate sunlight onto a central receiver.

CSP technology has a number of advantages over other renewable energy technologies. CSP plants can be designed to store heat energy, which can then be used to generate electricity even when the sun is not shining. This makes CSP an ideal technology for providing baseload power. CSP plants can also be designed to provide dispatchable power, which means they can be turned on and off as needed to meet changing electricity demand.

Key Trends

The main advantage of CSP over other solar power technologies is that it can be used to store energy, in the form of heat, which can then be used to generate electricity even when the sun is not shining. This makes CSP an attractive option for providing power at night or during periods of cloudy weather.

A number of different CSP technologies are currently in use or under development. The most common are parabolic troughs, solar towers, and parabolic dishes.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the CSP market are the same drivers that are driving the growth of the renewable energy market as a whole: the declining cost of renewable energy technology, the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and the need to diversify the energy mix.

The declining cost of CSP technology is making it increasingly competitive with other forms of generation, such as natural gas. In some cases, CSP is already the cheapest option for new generation. The levelized cost of electricity from CSP is expected to continue to decline as technology improves and more projects are built.

Market Segments

By Technology:

Solar Power Tower

Linear Concentrating Systems

Stirling Dish technology

By Operation Type:

Stand-alone Systems

With Storage

Key Players

Abengoa Solar

BrightSource Energy

First Solar

SolarReserve

Schott Solar

Solar Millennium

Solel

ACS Cobra

Acciona

Areva Solar

SunPower

Q-Cells

Sharp Solar

