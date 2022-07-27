Interior Doors Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2021-2031 | Artisan Hardware, ASSA ABLOY Group, Bayer Built Woodworks Inc., Concept SGA Inc.

The global interior doors market size was $60.2 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach $95.2 billion in 2031, growing at a rate of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Interior doors are the types of doors used in specific rooms, shopping complexes, multi-family homes, malls, and others. They can be produced using a variety of materials, which include metal, wood, glass, and fiberglass. They are available in various patterns and styles. Bifold doors, swinging doors, and patio doors are some of the types of interior doors available in the market. Closet doors, exterior doors, ardrobe doors, and garage doors are not excluded from the scope of the report.

Market Trends & Drivers

There has been an increase in the demand for building construction activities in countries such as the U.S., Germany, India, China, and the UK among others. In addition, the need for advanced and safe fire doors is expected to augment the interior doors market growth. Besides, increasing standards for fire safety by governments of different countries globally are anticipated to aid the growth of the interior doors market. Additionally, an increase in government expenditure on new construction buildings has led to an increase in the demand for doors for interior designing and home decoration applications, driving the growth of the global interior doors market. For instance, in 2019, the government of Paris planned to invest nearly $40 billion in new construction as well as renovation activities. The escalation in the popularity of bifold interior doors in the residential and commercial sectors for their aesthetic look, security control, natural lighting, and compactness caters to the growth of the global interior doors market. Besides, new construction and renovation activities are anticipated to be fastest in Germany, the U.S., India, China, and Italy, which in turn is anticipated to lead to the development of the global interior doors market. Furthermore, the rise in awareness in individuals toward interior home designs is projected to lead to the demand for interior doors, thereby boosting the growth of the interior doors market.

Global Interior Doors Market Segmentation

The report analyses the interior doors market based on door type, material, mechanism, end-

user, construction, and region.

Global Interior Doors Market By Door Type

Based on type, the global interior doors market has been bifurcated panel doors, bypass doors, bifold doors, and others. In 2021, the panel doors segment was the highest revenue generator and is anticipated to grow at a significant growth rate during the study period. This is attributed to the growing application of these doors in the residential and commercial construction of buildings owing to their properties such as providing privacy, optimal use of the available space, optimizing the security of the premises, high endurance, weatherproofing, and low maintenance.

Global Interior Doors Market By Material

Based on material, the market is fragmented into wood, metal, glass, vinyl, and others. Glass segment is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the study period. This is attributed to the properties of these doors such as natural light, better energy insulation, and reliable mechanism. Wood is expected to have a dominating market share in the global interior doors market. This is attributed to the fact that wood is one of the preferred building materials in residential and commercial construction.

Key Players

Artisan Hardware

ASSA ABLOY Group

Bayer Built Woodworks Inc.

Concept SGA Inc.

Hormann Ltd

Jeld-Wen Holdings Inc.

Lapco-Tech Portes Et Fenetres

Marvin Windows and Doors

Masonite International Corporation

