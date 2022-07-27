Mens Underwear Market Growth, Business Opportunities, Share Value, Key Insights and Size Estimation by 2031

New York, 2022-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ — Global Mens Underwear Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Mens Underwear Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Global Mens Underwear Market was at more than $11bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at more than 5.5% over next 10 years.

The most popular type of mens underwear is boxer briefs. These provide good coverage and support, while still being comfortable to wear. Boxer briefs are available in a variety of materials, including cotton, polyester, and spandex.

Another popular type of mens underwear is trunks. These are similar to boxer briefs, but they are shorter in length. Trunks are a good option if you want something that is more comfortable to wear in the summer.

Request free sample copy of this research study: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS10085

Key Trends

Here are some of the key trends in mens underwear:

Performance-based underwear: More and more men are looking for underwear that can meet their specific needs, whether it be for sport, work or everyday wear. As a result, there has been a surge in the popularity of performance-based underwear, which is designed to offer support, comfort and breathability.

Sustainable materials: An increasing number of men are looking for underwear that is made from sustainable materials, such as bamboo or organic cotton. This is in response to the growing awareness of the environmental impact of the fashion industry.

Innovative designs: There has been a trend towards more innovative and unusual designs in mens underwear in recent years. This includes everything from prints and patterns to new cuts and silhouettes.

High-tech fabrics: A new generation of high-tech fabrics is being used in mens underwear, such as moisture-wicking and anti-odour fabrics. These fabrics offer improved comfort and performance, and are ideal for active men.

Key Drivers

Some of the key drivers of the mens underwear market are comfort, style, and functionality. Underwear is one of the most personal items of clothing that a man can wear, and as such, it is important that it is comfortable. Many men also prefer underwear that is stylish and that provides them with the functionality they need. For example, many men prefer boxer briefs that offer support and that stay in place during physical activity.

Market Segments

By Type

Briefs

Boxer Briefs

Trunks

Boxers

Others

By Fabric

Cotton

Polyester

Modal

Nylon

Others

Key Players

Calvin Klein

Hanes

Jockey

Fruit of the Loom

Uniqlo

Gap

Old Navy

Purchase your copy now: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/checkout/single_user/GIS10085

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

Excel data pack included with all report purchases

Robust and transparent research methodology

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1-833-761-1700