Intelligent Flow Meter Market In-Depth Industry Analysis on Size, Market Size, Cost Structure and Prominent Key Players Analysis and Forecast: 2022-2031

New York, 2022-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services  Intelligent Flow Meter Market is expected to reach $5.3bn by 2031″. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

An intelligent flow meter, also known as a smart flow meter, is an electronic device that measures the volumetric flow of liquid in pipes. In addition to measuring the velocity of a fluid with ultrasound or other means, intelligent flow meters are used to compute liquid flow more accurately than ordinary flow meters. Intelligent flow meters are distinguished by the fact that they are unaffected by weather conditions or parameters like as density, viscosity, or temperature, resulting in reliable measurement readings. These meters emit an ultrasonic or laser beam into the flowing fluid, which is reflected back and causes the moving fluid to be displaced on the screen.

The benefits of accuracy, stability, and dependability provided by intelligent flow meters, increasing demand for these flow meters in the chemicals and water & wastewater industries, and increased investments in industrial infrastructure activities are all driving the market forward.

Key Companies:

  • Emerson Electric
  • Itron
  • ABB
  • Siemens
  • Honeywell International
  • Baker Hughes

Key Trends and Drivers:

  • Intelligent flow meters offer a better diagnostic approach than standard flow meters, increasing demand for them. Intelligent or smart flow meters not only monitor a liquid’s or gas’s flow rate in real time, but also provide feedback for accurate flow rate control. Factors such as the type of fluid to be measured, the application for which measurement is made, and the technology employed are all taken into account while improving the accuracy of flow meters. This aids in maintaining the precision and stability of the liquid or gas flow according to velocity, as well as providing reporting in the event that the accuracy or stability is not up to par. This has led to adoption of intelligent flow meters in industrial applications that require high precision.
  • With the advancement of ultrasonic measurement technology, demand for intelligent flow meters is increasing at the same time, encouraging the market’s growth. Intelligent flow meters are widely implemented internationally due to the increased demand for precision in the oil and gas industry to calibrate fluids properly, fueling the growth of the intelligent flow meter market.

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

  • Variable Area
  • Differential Pressure
  • Positive Displacement
  • Coriolis
  • Magnetic
  • Vortex
  • Multiphase
  • Ultrasonic

By End Use Industry:

  • Chemicals
  • Food & Beverages
  • Metals & Mining
  • Oil & Gas
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Power Generation
  • Water & Wastewater

By Communication Protocol:

  • HART
  • MODBUS
  • PROFIBUS
  • Others



