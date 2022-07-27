Pharyngitis Market Insights Sales Revenue To Significantly Increase In Next Few Years

Pharyngitis commonly known as a sore throat is caused by viral or bacterial infection. The most common bacteria infecting throat is Group A streptococcus. Various clinical trials are being carried on to find the best formulation effective in treating sore throat. There is also a focus on patients receiving medication as per the clinical needs and also meet their individual requirement. The healthcare industry across the globe is also emphasizing on appropriate diagnosis, drug selection, dosage, drug delivery route, duration of administration, proper follow-up, and correct information on possible side-effects.

5 Forecast Highlights on Global Pharyngitis Market

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) is expected to remain dominant in the global pharyngitis market during the forecast period. Group A Streptococcus is a most common disease caused in settings of poverty, where transmission of an organism is possible due to the poor living condition. Hence, APEJ presents an opportunity for drug manufacturers. Moreover, the presence of key drug manufacturers in the region is also resulting in the growth of the market.

North America is also expected to witness growth in the coming years. As the cigarette smoking is very common among young adults and is significantly associated with sore throat. Moreover, there has been an increase in the cases of acute pharyngitis diagnosed in children in the U.S.

Beta lactams is expected to be one of the highly preferred drug class in the global pharyngitis market. By the end of 2026, beta lactams is estimated to reach close to US$ 500 million revenue.

Retail pharmacies and drug stores are expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period 2017-2026. Retail pharmacies and drug stores are estimated to exceed US$ 600 million revenue towards the end of 2026.

Oral drug delivery is expected to be the most preferred drug administration route as it is convenient and also costs the least. Accounting for more than half of the revenue share, oral drug delivery is estimated to exceed US$ 1,200 million revenue by the end of 2026.

Beta Lactams to Emerge as the Most-Preferred Drug Class

Compared to the various drug class, beta lactams is likely to emerge as one of the most preferred drug class between 2017 and 2026. Beta lactams is projected to bring in nearly US$ 500 million revenue by 2026 end. Beta-lactams include cephalosporins and penicillins. These drugs are active against many harmful organisms. Moreover, the recent development of broad-spectrum beta-lactams antibiotics active against gram-negative organisms has increased their use.

Retail Pharmacies and Drug Stores to Emerge as the Biggest Distribution Channel

Retail pharmacies and drug stores are likely to gain maximum revenue share. By 2026 end, retail pharmacies and drug stores are projected to bring in nearly US$ 700 million revenue. A sore throat is very common, pharmacists can assess specific symptoms as described by patients and based on it can suggest Over the Counter (OTC) drug that available at retail pharmacies and drug stores. One of the most commonly used OTC products for treating sore throat is lozenges. Moreover, pharmaceutical companies are also introducing new products that can offer rapid relief in pain.

Oral Drug Delivery to Gain Maximum Traction between 2017 and 2026

Oral drug delivery is likely to emerge as the most-preferred drug administration route. Oral drug delivery is projected to create an incremental opportunity of over US$ 300 million between 2017 and 2026. Owing to the cost-effectiveness, convenience and high patient compliance, oral drug delivery is witnessing significant growth. However, many drugs are poorly bioavailable when administered. Hence, lipid-based drug delivery system is one of the emerging trends addressing bioavailability challenges. Moreover, oral drug delivery is the least invasive method as compared to other routes. Targeted drug delivery is also an emerging trend, in which the drug is active only in the targeted area.

Competition Tracking

The report also profiles companies that are expected to remain active in the expansion of global pharyngitis market through 2026, which include Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Novartis AG, BioStar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Zambon Group SpA.

Table of Content:

Global Economic Outlook Global Pharyngitis Market – Executive Summary Global Pharyngitis Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Global Pharyngitis Market Taxonomy

3.1.2. Global Pharyngitis Market Definition

3.2. Global Pharyngitis Market Size (US$ Mn) and Forecast, 2012-2026

3.2.1. Global Pharyngitis Market Y-o-Y Growth

3.3. Global Pharyngitis Market Dynamics

3.4. Supply Chain

3.5. Cost Structure

3.6. Pricing Analysis

3.7. Drug Pipeline Assessment

3.8. Product Life Cycle

3.9. PEST Analysis Global Pharyngitis Market Analysis and Forecast 2012-2026

4.1. Global Pharyngitis Market Size and Forecast By Drug Class, 2012-2026

4.1.1. Beta Lactams Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

4.1.1.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Region

4.1.1.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

4.1.1.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

4.1.2. Macrolides Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

4.1.2.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Region

4.1.2.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

4.1.2.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

4.1.3. Cephalosporins Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

4.1.3.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Region

4.1.3.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

4.1.3.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

4.1.4. Fluoroquinolones Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

4.1.4.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Region

Continued……………..

