Demand For Glyoxal Market Driven By Shifting Consumer Perceptions And Growing Awareness

Fact.MR has adopted multi-disciplinary approach to shed light on the evolution of the global Glyoxal market during the historical period of 2013 – 2017. The study presents a deep-dive assessment of the current growth dynamics, major avenues in the estimation year of 2018, and key prospects over the forecast period 2018 – 2027.

The glyoxal market is projected to grow at 4.2% volume CAGR through 2027. Extensive rounds of primary and a comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at Fact.MR to arrive at various estimations and projections of the GLYOXAL market, both at global and regional levels. The analysts have used numerous industry-wide prominent business intelligence tools to consolidate facts, figures, and market data into revenue estimations and projections in the GLYOXAL market.



The evaluation of the competitive landscape in the GLYOXAL market covers the profile of the following top players:

BASF SE

DowDuPont

Celanese Corporation

Huntsman International LLC

Zhonglan Industry Co. Ltd.

Hubei Hongyuan Pharmaceutical technology Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Amzole India Pvt. Ltd.

Key Segments Covered in the Glyoxal Industry Survey

Glyoxal Market by Application : Glyoxal for Cross-Linking Polymer Glyoxal for Sulfur Scavengers

Glyoxal Market by End Use : Oil & Gas Textiles Paper & Packaging Leather Manufacturing Personal Care Furniture Other End Uses

Glyoxal Market by Region : North America Latin America Europe APEJ Japan Middle East & Africa



Some important questions that the GLYOXAL market report tries to answer exhaustively are:

Key strategic moves by various players in the GLYOXAL market in recent years with respect to product launches, deals and tie-ups, and mergers and acquisitions, and divestment of shares.

Which strategies will enable top players in the GLYOXAL market to expand their geographic footprints?

Which new business models are expected to change the course of growth of key regional markets in near future?

Which technologies will witness most attractive research investments and what will be the key sources of funding for startups and new entrants?

Which products segments have in recent years have seen new, lucrative application areas?

Competitive Landscape

Prominent Glyoxal providers are reliant on partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, and new software launches to stay afloat in the global market. Constant innovations to ensure a seamless client-customer relationship are the main focus of prominent market players.

In March 2020, BASF closed the acquisition of Solvay’s polyamide business (PA 6.6) on January 31, 2020. Domo Chemicals, Leuna, Germany, was approved by the E.U. Commission as the buyer of the European polyamide business, which could not be acquired by BASF under the conditions imposed by the authorities. The transaction broadens BASF’s polyamide capabilities with innovative products.

The application of glyoxal as a crosslinking agent has remained traditional across multiple end-user industries and the status quo is expected to continue in the future. According to the study, nearly 80% of the global glyoxal was consumed as a crosslinking agent.

Glyoxal provides a comprehensive cross-linking solution for a wide range of polymers such as starch, polyacrylamide, cellulose, proteinaceous material, and polyvinyl alcohols. As manufacturers continue to invest more in R&D for the development of biodegradable glyoxal, its application as a crosslinking is likely to grow in the future.

