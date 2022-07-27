Difficulties In Agricultural Work Is Anticipated To Bode Well For Vertical Farming Market Growth

San Francisco, Calif., USA, July 27, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Vertical Farming Industry Overview

The global vertical farming market size is expected to reach USD 33.02 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 25.5% from 2022 to 2030. Increased use of Internet of Things (IoT) sensors for producing crops is likely to spur market demand over the forecast period. Information obtained from the sensors is stored on the cloud and analyzed to perform the required actions. The growing automation in agriculture and increasing use of big data and predictive analytics for maximizing yields are also likely to drive the market.

Vertical Farming Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global vertical farming market based on structure, offering, growing mechanism, fruits, vegetables, & herbs, and region:

Based on the Fruits, Vegetables, & Herbs Insights, the market is segmented into Tomato, Lettuce, Bell & Chili Peppers, Strawberry, Cucumber, Leafy Greens, Herbs and Others.

The tomato segment led the market and accounted for more than 20.0% share of the global revenue in 2021.

One of the important factors behind growing any crop in vertical farming is to validate the economic viability of that crop, which ensures that the company is making a large amount of money from its cultivation.

Based on the Offering Insights, the market is segmented into Lighting, Hydroponic Components, Climate Control and Sensors.

The lighting segment led the market and accounted for more than 40.0% in 2021. The large share of the lighting segment can be attributed to the dependence of vertical farms on artificial lighting.

The climate control segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 27.0% over the forecast period. Increasing adoption of hydroponic components by farmers to minimize the weight load and infrastructure needed to support the equipment is anticipated to drive the demand for hydroponic components.

Climate control is a kind of agriculture where plants are grown inside a greenhouse under a controlled environment that allows a grower to maintain and monitor the proper supply of light, carbon dioxide, water, humidity, pH levels, and nutrients for crop growth.

Based on the Structure Insights, the market is segmented into Shipping Container and Building-based.

The shipping container segment dominated the market with a share of over 50.0% in 2021 and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period.

The building-based segment is widely accepted in Japan, China, and other Asian countries and it is the fastest-growing segment in terms of revenue owing to its growing acceptance in the region.

Based on the Growing Mechanism Insights, the market is segmented into Hydroponics, Aeroponics and Aquaponics.

The hydroponics segment held the largest revenue share of more than 50.0% in 2021 and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period. Hydroponics is a popular growth mechanism due to low installation costs and ease of operations.

segment held the largest revenue share of more than 50.0% in 2021 and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period. Hydroponics is a popular growth mechanism due to low installation costs and ease of operations. The aeroponics segment is anticipated to witness considerable growth over the forecast period. This system is similar to hydroponics as neither method uses soil to grow plants.

The aquaponics segment is anticipated to gain a significant market share over the forecast period.

Vertical Farming Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Key market players are involved in strategies such as partnerships, business expansions, new product developments, and contracts to expand their market share. The players are investing in R&D for product innovation and enhancement. They are also utilizing the improved database of the customers, products, and processes to achieve the requisite transformation necessary for sustaining in this highly competitive market.

Some prominent players in the Global Vertical Farming market include:

AeroFarms (U.S.)

Illumitex, Inc. (U.S.)

American Hydroponics (U.S.)

Agrilution GmbH

Brightfarms Inc.

Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd.

Freight Farms

GrowUp Urban Farms Ltd.

Green Sense Farms, LLC

Vertical Farm Systems

Order a free sample PDF of the Vertical Farming Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.