Athleisure Market Upcoming Trends and Growth Drivers Analysis Report By End User, 2030

San Francisco, Calif., USA, July 27, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Athleisure Industry Overview

The global athleisure market size is expected to reach USD 662.56 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2030. Athleisure is a popular category because it taps into several broad trends, including a global shift toward consumers wearing more casual clothing, consumers seeking comfortable clothing, and health-conscious consumers engaging in more athletic activities and requiring performance clothing for these activities.

Athleisure Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global athleisure market on the basis of type, product, end user, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Mass and Premium.

Mass athleisure dominated the market with a share of over 60.0% in 2021.

More individuals are shopping online and purchasing products to pick up in person around the world and both trends are anticipated to continue.

COVID-19 lockdowns have also resulted in an increase in first-time e-commerce shoppers: 14% of U.S. customers and 17% of Chinese consumers purchased apparel online for the first time as a result of the pandemic.

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Yoga Apparels (Tops, Pants, Shorts, Unitards, Capris, Others), Shirts, Leggings, Shorts and Others.

The shirts segment held the largest revenue share of over 30.0% in 2021.

The yoga apparel segment held the second-largest revenue share in 2021 and is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period.

Over the forecast period, leggings are projected to register a CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Online and Offline.

The offline segment dominated the market and held a revenue share of over 60.0% in 2021.

The online segment is projected to expand at the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2030.

Based on the End-user Insights, the market is segmented into Men, Women and Children.

The women segment held the largest revenue share of over 40.0% in 2021.

An increasing number of women taking membership in sports activities and growing participation in fitness clubs are contributing to the growth of the market.

Athleisure Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market is competitive in nature owing to the presence of a high concentration of international players in the market.

Some prominent players in the Athleisure market include

Hanes Brands, Inc.

Adidas AG

Vuori

PANGAIA

Under Armour, Inc.

Outerknown

EILEEN FISHER

Patagonia, Inc.

Wear Pact, LLC

Lululemon Athletica

Order a free sample PDF of the Athleisure Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.