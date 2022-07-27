Rising Adoption of Eyelashes Enhancing Agents Market To Fuel Revenue Growth Through 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

According to a new Fact.MR study, the eyelashes enhancing agents market was valued close to US$ 280 Mn in 2018, and is estimated to register a Y-o-Y growth of over 5% in 2019. The eyelashes enhancing agent industry remains influenced by various factors, ranging from the innovative developments in cosmetic formulations, to high prevalence of eye inflammations, such as madarosis and blepharitis, which lead to thinning and loss of eyelashes. The research study analyzes the eyelashes enhancing agents market in detail, and offers readers a thorough analysis of key factors impacting the market growth.

The study finds that the focus of manufacturers is currently directed toward extending the growth cycle duration of eyelashes, and enhancing the density of hair in each cycle. This, coupled with the efforts of leading cosmetic brands, such as L’Oréal, and Estee Lauder, to offer effective eyelashes strengthening products with added benefits such as protection from environment and climate, will continue to bode well for the eyelashes enhancing agents industry.

Prominent Key players of the Eyelashes Enhancing Agents market survey report:

  • Rodan & Fields
  • Athena Cosmetics Inc. (RevitaLash)
  • Skin Research Laboratories
  • Grande Cosmetics, LLC
  • L’Oréal S.A.
  • Allergan Plc
  • Estee Lauder

The insights for each vendor consists of:

  • Company profile
  • SWOT analysis
  • Main market information
  • Market share
  • Revenue, pricing and gross margin



