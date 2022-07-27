Gonorrhea Therapeutics Market To Witness Rapid Increase In Consumption During 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

According to a new study of Fact.MR, the gonorrhea therapeutics market will reach ~US$ 970 Mn in 2019, and estimated to register a 4% Y-o-Y over 2018. The gonorrhea therapeutics industry will remain influenced by increased attention on new developments in novel therapeutic compounds or antimicrobials for improving the success potential of future treatment.

There has been a significant rise in the prevalence of gonorrhea that is resistant to components of dual antibiotic therapy – ceftriaxone and azithromycin, which is the only recommended treatment for gonorrhea. In addition, resistance to several other antibiotics apart from dual antibiotic therapy resulted in ‘super gonorrhea’, which has become a buzzword in the gonorrhea therapeutics market. With a slew of promising new antibiotics on the horizon, alongside surveillance, education and preventative measures to stymie prevalence of super-resistant gonorrhea, prospects seem bullish for the gonorrhea therapeutics market.

Dual Therapy Remains the Treatment of Choice

The market of gonorrhea therapeutics is likely to grow in parallel with the potentially effective drugs that are currently in pipeline. Growing number of clinical trials and rising investments in healthcare industry will continue to pave lucrative avenues of growth for the gonorrhea therapeutics market. The study opines that dual therapy will remain the treatment of choice for gonorrhea, accounting for ~90% market shares. This falls in line with the current recommended regimen for gonorrhea treatment that includes a combination of two antibiotics, azithromycin, which is given orally, and ceftriaxone, an intra-muscular drug.

Key Factors Driving Growth in Gonorrhea Therapeutics Market

Increasing prevalence of gonorrhea, coupled with the rising public awareness about STDs (Sexually-Transmitted Diseases), and advances in relevant diagnostic methods, are the key growth determinants of the gonorrhea therapeutics market.

Rising incidence of gonorrhea has led to the advent of new diagnostic tests, such as nucleic acid amplification tests (NAATs), which enable early screening to keep the infection from spreading to the upper genital tract.

Preference for NAATs over traditional cultures has grown significantly in recent years owing to their improved sensitivity and selectivity for Neisseria gonorrhoeae at rectal and oropharyngeal sites in men. Such increased availability and adoption of testing modalities is driving the demand for gonorrhea therapeutics.

Low cost of gonorrhea therapeutics continues to favor its market prospects, while stakeholders eye to capitalize on the pricing value of widely used STD drugs, such as Ceftriaxone.

Rapid improvements in healthcare infrastructure, particularly in developed regions are highly likely to create fresh growth avenues in the form of advanced and more effective drugs, thereby escalating the attractiveness of the gonorrhea therapeutics market.

Gonorrhea Therapeutics Market: Segmentation

Drug Type Macrolide Antibiotics (Azithromycin) Third-Generation Cephalosporin Cefixime Cefotaxime Ceftizoxime Ceftriaxone Cetriaxone Tetracycline Antibiotics (Doxycycline) Fluoroquinolones Antibiotics (Gemifloxacin) Aminoglycoside (Gentamicin) Aminocyclitol (Spectinomycin)

Route of Administration Oral Intra Muscular

Therapy Type Mono Therapy Dual Therapy

Region North America Latin America Europe South Asia East Asia Oceania Middle East & Africa



According to the study, azithromycin will continue to account for greater gains in the gonorrhea treatment market, closely trailed by the third-generation cephalosporin that are increasing gaining traction. Azithromycin sales for the treatment of gonorrhea are expected to hold ~50% market shares. Sales of third-generation cephalosporin are expected to grow at a rate similar to that of azithromycin in the foreseeable future. As some countries turn to increasing the doses of the recommended gonorrhea drugs in an attempt to overcome the bacteria’s resistance, the demand for macrolide antibiotics and third-generation cephalosporin is likely to grow steadily in coming years.

According to the Fact.MR study, lucrativeness of developed markets – North America and Europe – for gonorrhea therapeutics will endure, primarily underpinned by growing prevalence of STDs and rapidly advancing healthcare infrastructure in these regions. In the US alone, ~1 Mn cases of gonorrhea are reported annually, according to recent studies. Favorable reimbursement policies and government funding to numerous health organizations for the development of drug-resistant gonorrhea treatment will remain the key growth influencers of the market in these regions.

The study further opines that companies in gonorrhea therapeutics market are making bulk investments in building a robust pipeline, while focusing on drug approvals in different regions. However, the overall reluctance of gonorrhea drug manufacturing in line with long regulatory processes and complications associated with eventual antibiotic resistance of drugs could team up against the steady growth of gonorrhea therapeutics market.

