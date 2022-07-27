Sales of Ceramics Market To Surge In Coming Years Owing To Growing Adoption Across -Use Industries

In the executive summary, the report summarizes the key report findings, followed by a brief statistical summary of the ceramics market. The executive summary also includes Fact.MR’s analysis and recommendation for key participants in the ceramics landscape.

Market Overview

Following the market definition, this chapter of the report includes definition of the ceramics market and the segmentation of market on the basis of key parameters.

Market Background

This section of the report sheds light on the parent industries, including ores and materials. Following the parent market summary, the report provides insights on all the industries that are among the primer consumers of ceramics. The report then elaborates on the regulatory framework governing the ceramics market, in addition to macroeconomic factors, value chain analysis, and key market dynamics.

Global Ceramics Market by Category

By Product Type, Global Ceramics Market is segmented as: Traditional Advanced

By Application, Global Ceramics Market is segmented as: Sanitary Ware Abrasives Bricks & Pipes Tiles Pottery Others

By End-Use, Global Ceramics Market is segmented as: Building & Construction Industrial Medical Others

By Region, Global Ceramics Market is segmented as: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in Ceramics Market

The global ceramics market is highly fragmented and competitive owing to the existence of many domestic and regional players. Various marketing strategies are adopted by key players such as mergers and acquisitions, expansions, collaborations and partnerships.

Also, new product development as a strategic approach is adopted by the leading companies to upscale their market presence among consumers. These strategies have resulted in the growth of ceramics.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about price points of key manufacturers in ceramics market positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion in the recently published report.

For instance:

CeramTec in 2021 developed a new 3D printing process to produce construction elements from technical ceramics material. It is a cost-effective and a fast 3D printing process

in developed a new 3D printing process to produce construction elements from technical ceramics material. It is a cost-effective and a fast 3D printing process Kyocera Corporation in 2019 announced the acquisition of ceramic business of Friatec GmbH. This acquisition has provided the company a ceramic manufacturing unit in Europe and to meet rising demand for the components in industrial machinery

Manufacturers Meeting High Performance Demands

Rising popularity of advanced ceramics is being perceived as the key factor propelling ceramics market growth. To achieve attributes, such as bacteria and dirt resistance, manufacturers are leveraging advanced technologies, including nanotechnology, in manufacturing of high-strength and high-shelf life tiles and other ceramic flooring components, which typically witness high traction in industrial environments.

While companies are concentrating on new launches in the advanced, high-performance ceramic components category, electro mobility (electric vehicles) has been identified as their new target area of application. Surpassing the attributes of traditional materials, such as plastics and metals, advanced ceramics deliver excellent thermal conductivity, electrical insulation, and mechanical strength.

