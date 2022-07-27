Lithium Carbonate Market witness an uptake at a CAGR of nearly 11% during the forecast period (2020-2030)

Lithium carbonate is one of the key materials for the manufacturing of li-Ion batteries for electric vehicles, an industry that has been rapidly growing over the years. This growing demand has proportionately boosted the revenues of manufacturers during the historical period, until landslide policies were proposed by the Chinese government to slash subsidies on EVs, which adversely affected the demand for lithium carbonate in EV applications. Steady demand has been observed from pharmaceutical manufacturers over the years. These factors are all set to drive the growth of the lithium carbonate market at a steady pace till the mid-term forecast period of 2020-2030.

As per Fact.MR, the lithium carbonate market is estimated to be valued at US$ 2.2 Bn in 2020, and add value worth US$ 3.9 Bn during the forecast period (2020-2030). The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of around 11% over the assessed forecast period of 2020-2030.

Lithium Carbonate Market – Scope of Report:

Key Manufacturers of Lithium Carbonate

The global lithium carbonate market is highly consolidated in nature, with key players such as SQM and Albemarle leading the market space. The penetration of new entrants in this market is highly unlikely, owing to thin prices and diseconomies of scale. Speculative demand has higher payoffs in the short term as compared to long-term demand.

Lithium Carbonate Market Segmentations:

Purity

98.5% – 99.4%

99.5% – 99.8%

99.9%

Grade

High Purity

Battery

Pharmaceutical

Application

Li-ion batteries

Glass & Ceramics

Cement Manufacturing

Aluminum Production

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others

Region

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Rest of the World

