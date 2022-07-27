Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global detergent polymers market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2019) and forecast statistics for the period of 2020-2030. The study divulges essential insights on the detergent polymers market on the basis of source (synthetic and natural & bio based), chemical (polycarboxylates, carboxymethyl cellulose, polyester, vinylpyrrolidone & PVP and others), function (antiredeposition agent, dispersing agent, soil release agent, and dye transfer inhibitor), application (washing powders, liquid detergents and detergent pods & tablets) and end use (laundry care, industrial & institutional cleaning and automatic dishwashing) across six major regions.

The global detergent polymers market is poised to witness a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period (2020-2030). Superior soil removal and exceptional whitening properties offered by detergent polymers have become talk of the town among detergent manufacturers. Detergent polymers have emerged as ingredient of choice in detergent manufacturing process, to regain product performance at lower built formulations. Further, detergent polymers are considered as the only material which offers non-phosphate detergent formulations. This will not only reduce the burden of environmental regulations on detergent manufactures but also decrease water and energy consumption while washing.

Detergent Polymers Market: In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape

The report offers the competitive scenario of the detergent polymers market, along with profiles of prominent companies contributing to market expansion. Essential and up-to-date data as well as information correlated to market performers, who are principally engaged in the production and supply of detergent polymers, have been presented with the help of a detailed dashboard view. The market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permit readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Detergent Polymers Market Segmentations:

Source

Synthetic

Natural & Bio-based

Chemical

Polycarboxylates

Carboxymethyl Cellulose

Polyester

Vinylpyrrolidone and PVP

Others

Function

Antiredeposition Agent

Dispersing Agent

Soil Release Agent

Dye Transfer Inhibitor

Application

Washing Powders

Liquid Detergents

Detergent Pods and Tablets

End Use

Laundry Care

Industrial & Institutional Cleaning

Automatic Dishwashing

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

