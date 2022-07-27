Tier 3 Players Account for Over 60% Share in the Transmission Gears Space – Fact.MR Study

Latest industry analysis by Fact MR, predicts Transmission Gears sales to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as automotive sales gradually recover across the world. The report is intended at presenting insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also offers recommendations to help businesses to prep for unforeseen challenges.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Transmission Gears market.

The market intelligence study includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries.

The report provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Transmission Gears Market across various industries and regions.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Transmission Gears, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Transmission Gears Market.

Segmentation

The report on automotive gear market has been segmented based on product type, vehicle type, material type, sales channel, application, and region.

By product type, the automotive gear market has been classified into worm gears, bevel gears, spur gears, helical gears, rack and pinion gears, planetary gears, hypoid gears, and others.

By vehicle type, the automotive gear market has been classified as passenger cars, LCV, trucks, buses, off-road vehicles, and two-wheelers. By material type, the automotive gear market has been classified as metallic and non-metallic.

By application, the automotive gear market has been segmented into engine, drive shaft, transmission, differential, steering system, and others.

By sales channel, the sales and distribution in the automotive gear market is carried out through OEM and aftermarket.

The automotive gear market has been gauged across North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS and Russia, Japan, APEJ, and MEA.

The automotive gear market will retain its stability in the near future, with the difference between worldwide volume sales in 2017 and 2018 estimated at over 130,000 thousand units, according to a new Fact.MR report. Prospects of the automotive gear market continue to remain promising that is influenced by a diverse spectrum of aspects, ranging from demand proliferation of automotive gear in mid-sized passenger cars to inclining preference toward induction heat treating as a lean & green technology for tooth-by-tooth gear hardening.

The report estimates structure of the automotive gear market to remain concentrated at the brim and fragmented at the brink, wherein new & emerging players collectively account for over two-thirds market share. Established players in the automotive gear market are concentrating on global expansion through strategic partnerships and agreements with emerging players to capitalize on their innovations. The recent joint venture agreement of Eaton Corporation Plc with Shaanxi Fast Gear to manufacture manual transmissions for light-duty vehicles and GKN Plc’s agreement with Kawasaki Heavy Industry to deliver LPC vanes for GTF engines are prime examples of such expansion strategies of leading players.

Automotive gear manufacturers have introduced myriad products to meet demand from various application areas, ranging from transmission and differential to steering systems. The report opines that the transmission application will continue to subjugate the automotive gear market, with over one-fourth volume share during the period of forecast. Engineering firms such as GKN are putting efforts to better the efficiency and performance of transmission systems that evolve abreast vehicle electrification trends. Innovation-driven players such as Tesla are venturing into the manufacturing of multi-gear transmission systems for their platforms, particularly for the next-generation vehicles.

“Efforts of leading players in the automotive gear market to improve transmission efficiency, and achieve highly responsive gear changes, have resulted in developmental initiatives to curtail mechanical loss, improve shift tracking, and adopt a broader gear spectrum. Such efforts are further leading to a smooth driving experience, while retaining fuel efficiency, thereby improving performance in comparison to conventional transmission systems. Adoption of launch gears is being viewed as a viable approach for improving efficiency and improving ratio spread of automotive gear, devoid of performance deterioration. Realization of best-in-class gear shift speed ratio is a key focus area among established players in the automotive gear market,” says a lead analyst at Fact.MR.

The report opines that the automotive gear market will ride the coattails of the incorporation of cutting-edge technology in the range of gears by the market players to offer enhanced efficiency and performance. Top-notch technological features, which include advanced protection and self-monitoring functions will continue to bolster sales of technologically sound automotive gears. Increased penetration of electric vehicles worldwide has encouraged the development of advanced technology such as the shift-by-wire systems for hybrid-electric and electric vehicles. Additionally, the inclining perspective of the automotive industry toward optimizing the driveline components’ operation, to maximize both indirect and direct efficiency, will further impact development and demand for automotive gear in the foreseeable future.

Plastic gear is expected to gain ground in the automotive industry, owing to their lower inertia and weight, along with reduced noise and friction coefficient. However, comparatively lower load-carrying capacity than their similar-sized metal counterparts will continue to confine the permeation of plastic automotive gears. Tooth-by-tooth hardening of gears is a key trend influencing the growth of the automotive gear market. Induction heat treating, being a lean & green technology, is gaining popularity as a feasible option for induction hardening of automotive gear, thereby boosting developments and growth of the automotive gear market.

Some of the leading players featured in the automotive gear market report include

Eaton Corporation

Bharat Gears Limited

GKN Plc., Inc.

Altra Industrial Motion Corporation

Showa Corporation

American Axle and Manufacturing, Inc.

Linamar Corporation

NSK Limited

Univance Corporation etc.

Eaton Corporation, a leading player in the automotive gear market, specializes in precision-forged gears.

