Extra-Virgin Oil Expected to Hold More than 44% of the Avocado Oil Market Share in the Forecast Period 2021-2031

Fact.MR’s recent study on the avocado oil market shows that the market is expected to grow with a CAGR of ~ 8% in the forecast period. The global market value for avocado oil is valued to be ~ US$ 1 billion in 2019.

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

The market study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Avocado Oil market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.

Key dynamics and their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Avocado Oil Market.

The study offers detailed intelligence on different factors influencing demand, sales, and revenue generation in the avocado oil market around the world. The opportunity analysis included in the report is beneficial for the readers to better understand opportunities in the avocado oil market, which will, in turn, trigger the adoption of avocado oil.

An elaborated cost structure analysis provides the report with an innate completeness, and analysis offered on the cost structure involves all the regional markets incorporated.

A detailed forecast on the global avocado oil market has also been offered by experts, who have categorized the market forecasts into a likely scenario, a conservative scenario, and an optimistic scenario regarding adoption and involvement of the global avocado oil market across the forecast period.

Analysis and assessment of price point by region has also been included in this study. The study also exerts details on aspects impacting strategies of the manufacturers within the global avocado oil market.

Global Avocado Oil Market: Analysis on Market Size Evaluation

Market valuation at global and regional scale for the global avocado oil market is offered in terms of “US$ Mn.” A Y-o-Y growth comparison on the key avocado oil market segments, along with the market attractiveness assessment quantifies insights delivered in the report. Metrics mentioned above are also tracked based on avocado oil consumption across several regions where avocado oil witnesses growing demand.

Global Avocado Oil Market: Scrutinized Assessment on Regional Segments

Weighted chapters have been included in the report on the global avocado oil market, which impart forecast on the regional markets recognizing the regional macros (business, economic and political environment outlook), which are expected to have an impact on the growth on the global avocado oil market in the near future.

Country-specific assessment on the demand for avocado oil has also been provided for each regional market, along with the market size valuation, price point assessment, price index, and impact analysis of key regional and country-wise dynamics. Y-o-Y growth projections have also been offered on all regional markets incorporated in the report.

Global Avocado Oil Market: In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape

The report concludes with a weighted chapter on the competition landscape considering up-to-date and essential developments related to the market players, who predominantly engage in the production and distribution of avocado oil along with a comprehensive SWOT analysis on each player identified together with the company strategies, identification, and analysis.

Market share comparison and analysis of these market players offered in the report enables the reader to devise strategies for their businesses.

The intensity mapping of the market players operating in the global avocado oil market provides readers with actionable intelligence, which helps in understanding the current market status and prospects determining the competition levels in the global avocado oil market.

Key Highlights on the Global Avocado Oil Market

Region wise, Latin America is expected to showcase higher consumption of avocado oil in the coming years. Growth of the avocado oil market in this region is largely driven by avocado oil sales and exports from Mexico, which is the largest producer of avocado oil. Moreover, North America has shown high growth potential for avocado oil market owing to higher demand for the product due to health benefits it offers. North America avocado oil market is projected to expand at a high value CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period

Extra-Avocado Oil has gained high traction since past years. The sale of extra-Avocado Oil is the largest as compared to other avocado oil product types. This is mainly because extra-virgin oil has a higher smoke point. It is produced at lower temperatures owing to which it has higher nutritional value, strong flavor and aroma. It has natural taste and is extensively used for spreading, emulsifying, drizzling and dipping in cooking applications

By application, the retail segment is expected to lead the global avocado oil market. The sale of avocado oil for medicinal and cosmetic and personal care applications is also expected to trigger the growth of the global market during the forecast period

Sale of avocado oil from specialty stores is expected to touch an estimate of over US$ 550 Mn by 2026 end. Specialty stores segment is the largest with a high valuation and is poised to lead the global market. Also modern trade is expected to gain high traction in the coming years

By source, hass is a highly preferred choice for the production of avocado oil. The hass segment is expected to grow at a high value CAGR of 8.1% during the period of assessment

Global Avocado Oil Market: Segmentation

Segmentation table of the global avocado oil market has been provided below on the basis of product, application, sales channel, source, and region.

Product

Extra-virgin Oil

Virgin Oil

Pure Oil

Blends Oil

Application

Retail

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Medicinal

Other Applications

Sales Channel

Specialty Stores

Modern Trade

Drug Stores

Online Stores

Other Sales Channels

Source

Hass

Fuertes

Other Sources

