Ostomy Care Market is expanding at over 5% CAGR through 2031

Newly published data by Fact.MR estimates the global ostomy care market to witness steady growth, anticipated to be valued at over US$ 3 Bn in 2021. Long-term projections indicate a steady expansion trajectory, with an estimated CAGR of over 5% across the 2021-2031 forecast period and a value of US$ 5.3 Bn.

From 2016 to 2020, sales of ostomy care products expanded at under 5% CAGR to reach US$ 3 Bn. The growth of the ostomy care market remains highly influenced by growing incidences of inflammatory bowel diseases along with the rising demand for advanced leak-proof ostomy bags.

Manufacturers are anticipated to capitalize on the ever surging popularity of ostomy bags and pouches, as they are easy to carry and dispose of. As per statistics provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 1.3% of U.S adults, or 3 million people, were diagnosed with IBD- either Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis in 2015. This number is projected to grow exponentially by 2030. Hence, patients are opting for ostomy care on a large-scale.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the major players in the market are Coloplast A/S, Hollister Incorporated, ConvaTec Group plc, B. Braun, ALCARE Co., Ltd., Nu-Hope, Marlen Manufacturing & Development Company, Welland Medical Limited, Baohe Ostomy Care, Flexicare Medical Limited, and others.

In March 2021, the Coloplast group announced that it was awarded a contract for ostomy products with Vizient, Inc. (Irving, TX). The new agreement allows Vizient members access with contracted pricing to Coloplast’s full portfolio of ostomy products, including ostomy pouches and supporting products.

In January 2020, ConvaTec Group Plc announced the launch of ConvaMax™ the NEW superabsorber dressing. ConvaMax™ superabsorber manages excess moisture to help protect skin integrity2. Where there is a real risk of skin damage due to high levels of exudate, ConvaMax™ is ideal.

Ostomy Care Market Segmentations:

Product Ostomy Pouches One Piece Pouch Two Piece Pouch Ostomy Accessories Ostomy Belts & Tapes Ostomy Skin Protection & Skin Barrier Accessories Ostomy Irrigation Sets Ostomy Convex Inserts Ostomy Stroma Caps

Ostomy Type Colostomy Ileostomy Urostomy

End User Ostomy Care in Homecare Settings Ostomy Care in Hospitals Ostomy Care in Ambulatory Surgical Centers Ostomy Care in Specialized Clinics

Indication Ostomy Care for Cancer Ostomy Care for Inflammatory Bowel Disease Ostomy Care for Bowel Obstruction Ostomy Care for Fecal Incontinence Ostomy Care for Trauma & Infection



