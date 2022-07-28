Rising Demand for Durable Material to Boost Sales of Epoxy Flat Glass Coatings – Fact.MR Study

Dublin, Ireland, 2022-Jul-28— /EPR Network/ —

Latest industry survey by Fact MR, predicts sales of Epoxy Flat Glass Coatings to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales gradually recover post disruptions caused by COVID-19. The report is aimed at furnishing insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also provides recommendations to aid businesses prep for unforeseen challenges.

The market intelligence study therefore includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries. It identifies the most lucrative segments to assist companies in creating winning strategies for future.

According to a recent report on the Epoxy Flat Glass Coatings by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, demand is set to accelerate at an impressive 15% CAGR over the tenure 2021 to 2031, following massive demand from the construction industry. As per the study, the Epoxy Flat Glass Coatings market is set to expand 4x and be valued at US$ 4 Bn by the end of 2031.

Market Size (2021) US$ 988 Mn Value CAGR (2021-2031) 12% Market Share of China 55.3%

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Epoxy Flat Glass Coatings. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Epoxy Flat Glass Coatings Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Epoxy Flat Glass Coatings market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Epoxy Flat Glass Coatings

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Epoxy Flat Glass Coatings, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Epoxy Flat Glass Coatings Market.



Key Segments Covered

Application Flat Glass Mirror Coatings Epoxy Flat Glass Coatings for Solar Power Generation Epoxy Flat Glass Coatings for Architectural Applications Epoxy Flat Glass Coatings for Automotive Applications Epoxy Flat Glass Coatings for Other Applications

Resin Polyurethane Epoxy Flat Glass Coatings Epoxy Epoxy Flat Glass Coatings Acrylic Epoxy Flat Glass Coatings Other Resin Epoxy Flat Glass Coatings

Technology Solvent-based Epoxy Flat Glass Coatings Water-based Epoxy Flat Glass Coatings Nano Epoxy Flat Glass Coatings



Competitive Landscape

Prominent players are embracing innovative approaches such as ground-breaking marketing tactics, technological advancements, mergers, and acquisitions to expand their base.

In December 2020, Plastics manufacturer Trinseo acquired specialty chemicals company Arkema S.A ‘s polymethyl methacrylates and activated methyl methacrylates (PMMA) businesses for an estimated $1.36 billion (€1.137 billion). This acquisition became a catalyst for portfolio transformation toward becoming a higher margin, less cyclical solutions provider for Trinseo.

acquired specialty chemicals company ‘s polymethyl methacrylates and activated methyl methacrylates (PMMA) businesses for an estimated $1.36 billion (€1.137 billion). This acquisition became a catalyst for portfolio transformation toward becoming a higher margin, less cyclical solutions provider for Trinseo. In August 2021, Apogee Enterprises Inc. made an announcement to close the Viracon facility in Statesboro, GA to focus the architectural glass segment on emphasizing premium, high-performance products. Work currently performed in Statesboro will be transitioned to the facility in Owatonna, Minnesota

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Acrylic Epoxy Flat Glass Coatings to experience massive surge, expected to record a stellar 15% CAGR through 2031

Polyurethane Epoxy Flat Glass Coatings likely to be valued at nearly US$ 2 billion by the end of the forecast period

Demand for flat glass mirror coatings to emerge the strongest, holding above 40% market share in 2020

Water-based Epoxy Flat Glass Coatings to emerge dominant by technology, capturing over 50% revenue share by 2031

Flat glass coating sales in the U.S. topped US$ 400 million in 2020, attributed to high uptake in solar power generation

China to spearhead growth in East Asia, expected to reach nearly US$ 1 billion by 2031

India, Australia, and South Korea to collectively generate over US$ 600 million in revenue

“Prominent flat glass coating manufacturers are extensively investigating the scope of nano Epoxy Flat Glass Coatings, attributed to rising demand for incorporating more efficient innovation approaches for strengthening market presence,” remarks a Fact.MR analyst.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Epoxy Flat Glass Coatings Company & brand share analysis : The report offers brand-share analysis on Epoxy Flat Glass Coatings market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning.

: The report offers brand-share analysis on Epoxy Flat Glass Coatings market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning. Epoxy Flat Glass Coatings Historical volume analysis : Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031.

: Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031. Epoxy Flat Glass Coatings Category & segment level analysis : To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories.

: To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories. Epoxy Flat Glass Coatings Consumption by demographics: The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns.

The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns. Epoxy Flat Glass Coatings Manufacturing trend analysis : Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends.

: Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends. Post COVID consumer spending on Epoxy Flat Glass Coatings: The survey offers a chapter dedicated to analyzing post COVID consumer behavior. Changes in their spending pattern are carefully analyzed to offer insights into potential impact on Epoxy Flat Glass Coatings sales.

More Valuable Insights on Epoxy Flat Glass Coatings Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Epoxy Flat Glass Coatings, Sales and Demand of Epoxy Flat Glass Coatings, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

