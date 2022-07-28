Growing Demand for Light Commercial Vehicles & Passenger Cars Likely to Augment Transmission Gear Shifter Systems Sales

Rockville, United States, 2022-Jul-28 — /EPR Network/ —

The research report published by Fact.MR on the Transmission Shifter Systems Sales Market is intended to offer reliable data on various key factors shaping the growth curve of the market. This report works as a rich source of information for key entities such as policy makers, end-use industries, investors, and opinion leaders. The segment accounted for a considerable share in the Transmission Shifter Systems Sales Market in forecast period 2022 to 2032.

The share in this segment comes with a wide range of opportunities including manufacturing products, distribution, retail, and marketing services. Extensive rounds of primary and a comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at Fact.MR to arrive at various estimations and projections for Demand of Transmission Shifter Systems Sales Market, both at global and regional levels.

Key Segmentation



By Technology

Automatic Shifter

Shift by Wire

By Type

Automatic Transmission

Manual Transmission

Automated Manual Transmission

Continuous Variable Transmission

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Poland, Russia)

South Asia and Pacific (India, ASEAN, Rest of South Asia)

East Asia (China , Japan, South Korea)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The analysts have used numerous industry-wide prominent business intelligence tools to consolidate facts, figures, and market data into revenue estimations and projections in the Market.

Growing Demand for Light Commercial Vehicles & Passenger Cars Likely to Augment Transmission Gear Shifter Systems Sales

There has been an increase in the demand for light commercial vehicles and passenger cars which is enhancing the demand for transmission shifter systems. The rising adoption of automatic transmission systems such as continuously variable transmission (CVT), dual-clutch transmission (DCT), automated manual transmission (AMT) have also augmented the demand for transmission gear shifter systems across the regions

Key Players

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers include Atsumitec Co., Ltd., Delta Kogyo Co., Ltd., Dura Automotive Systems, Eissmann Automotive, Ficosa International SA, GHSP, Inc., Stoneridge, Inc., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Leopold Kostal GmbH & Co. KG, Silatech Srl, Fuji Kiko Co., Ltd and Orscheln Products L.L.C.

The leading manufacturers in the transmission shifter systems market are making high use of technology and expertise to cope with the dynamic environment and business challenges. In the recent scenario, much focus has been applied on delivering best-in-class technology, quality, and customer satisfaction by the manufacturing companies. Atsumitec Co., Ltd, Delta Kogyo Co., Ltd, and Eissmann Automotive Deutschland GmbH who are the pioneer leading manufacturers are striving on providing superior quality in the customized products through engineering skills, expertise, and innovation based on the customer requirements. Companies also rely upon the strong R&D, strategic takeovers, and investment in technology to expand their customer base.

