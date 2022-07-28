Global High-Flow Nasal Cannula Market Is Anticipated To Register A Staggering CAGR Of 11.8% By 2025

Rockville, US, 2022-Jul-28 — /EPR Network/ —

High-Flow Nasal Cannula Market Size and Growth

The high-flow nasal cannula market is anticipated to showcase a robust CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period (2020-2025). Technological advancements by key market players are also anticipated to burgeon the high-flow nasal cannula market. Moreover, clinical trials for evaluating new application areas shall open up new avenues for the market.

According to the Global Burden of Disease Study, 2013, around 300 million people suffered from COPD during that year. This is attributed to growing addiction for smoking, deteriorating air quality and rising pollution across the globe. The prevalence of respiratory disorders will further boost market prospects.

High-flow Nasal Cannula Market Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the high-flow nasal cannula market with detailed segmentation on the basis of component, application, end-user and key regions.

Component

Air/Oxygen Blend

Air Humidifier

Single Heated Tube

Nasal Cannula

Other Consumables

Application

Acute Respiratory Failure

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Carbon Monoxide Toxicity

Bronchiectasis

Sleep Apnea

Other Applications

End-user

Hospitals

Long-term Care Centers

Ambulatory Care Centers

Other End-users

Key Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Analysis of High-flow Nasal Cannula Market:

The global high-flow nasal cannula market is fragmented. Out of the existing players, four of them account for three-tenth of the market share. These companies are Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, BD/CareFusion, ResMed Inc., and Telefax incorporated. These players are consistently innovating their product portfolios by virtue of technological advancements to acquire market presence.

Fisher & Paykel is a leading players in the global high-flow nasal cannula market. Its flagship products include F&P 950 Humidifier, Optiflow High-flow System and the AIRVO 2. Other products include OptiFlowTM Nasal High, F&P Brevida Masks and the F&P SimplusTM Full Face Masks.

ResMed, Inc. is another market leader in the respiratory therapy market. It offers a strong product portfolio for the treatment of sleep apnea and non-invasive ventilation. Its flagship products include AirView, myAir and ClimateLine MAX for the treatment and management of sleep apnea and respiratory disorders.

North America is anticipated to dominate the high-flow nasal cannula market during the forecast period. Preference for non-invasive ventilation (NIV) and continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices has augmented rapidly in home care settings for patients suffering from respiratory diseases in North America.

This has stimulated key manufacturers to increase production of high-flow nasal cannula devices, thus increasing the market share. The North American high-flow nasal cannula market share is projected to be more than two-fifth.

Asia-Pacific shows impressive growth prospects for the high-flow nasal cannula market during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 13.2%, capturing a market share of almost one-fifth of the total high-flow nasal cannula market.

Increasing population, degraded air quality and growing smoking prevalence have increased the number of respiratory disease cases. This has augmented the market for high-flow nasal cannula market in Asia-Pacific.

