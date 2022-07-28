Global Food Waste Recycling Machine Market Is Growing At A CAGR Of 6.6% From 2022 To 2032

Rockville, US, 2022-Jul-28 — /EPR Network/ —

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Food Waste Recycling Machine. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Food Waste Recycling Machine Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Food Waste Recycling Machine market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Food Waste Recycling Machine

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Food Waste Recycling Machine, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Food Waste Recycling Machine Market.

Food Waste Recycling Machine Market- Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape in the food waste recycling machine market report offers a deep-dive into the profiles of key players operating in the food waste recycling machine market.

Some of the leading players included in the report on food waste recycling machine market include

BioHiTech Global

Emerson Electric Co.

KCS Engineering

Oklin International

Enic Co Limited

Hungry Giant Recycling

Bhor Engineering Company Limited

Weimar Biotech

IMC WasteStation

Ridan Composting Ltd.

BioHiTech Global, a key player in the food waste recycling machine market, established an agreement for acquiring a site in the New Windsor town, New York City in the year 2017.

The food waste recycling machine market has a wide-spread presence of small and unorganized players, with consolidation of regional presence being their key strategic lever. The top 5 players hold around 20% of the revenue share and are focused on commercialization of small capacity machines, especially 0-50 kg/day’ and ’50-100 kg/day’. These players are focusing on new product development and facility expansion in a bid to retain their buoyancy in the market space, finds the report.

Manufacturers to Thrive on Untapped Opportunities with Value-based Offerings

The manufacturers of food waste recycling machine are focusing on fostering their foothold with value-based offerings, unveils Fact.MR study. For instance, Whirlpool introduced ‘Zera Food Recycler’, which converts the food scraps into organic fertilizers in a time span of 24 hours. This offering has been introduced with the pervading trend of converting food waste into reusable commodities.

The demand for food waste recycling machine in emerging regions is growing at a healthy rate; however, bulk of the sales remain concentrated in China and India. The cost-sensitivity of end-users in emerging regions of Africa and Latin America, combined with lax regulations on food recycling, have meant that sales have remain limited in these markets.

“Large-scale machines, comprising of high power consuming components in their peripheries, are highly likely to witness a substantial decline in demand amid the end-users, posing challenges for the growth trajectory”, Senior Analyst, Fact.MR

The Fact.MR research study analyzes the growth of food waste recycling machine market for the period of 2018 to 2028. As per the report, the market is likely to proliferate at a CAGR of 7.1% through 2028.

