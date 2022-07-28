Display Driver Market Set to Surge Significantly During 2012-2031 | Intel Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, LG Display Co., Ltd., Innolux Corporation

New York, 2022-Jul-28 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Display Driver Market” is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

The Display Driver Market is a technology that allows for the display of computer graphics on a variety of devices. This includes everything from smartphones and tablets to televisions and gaming consoles. The market is divided into two main segments: integrated and discrete.

Integrated display drivers are built into the hardware of the device, such as the processor or chipset. This means that they take up less space and use less power. Discrete display drivers, on the other hand, are separate chips that are installed on the motherboard. They offer better performance but come at the cost of increased power consumption.

Covid-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the global display driver market in a number of ways. Firstly, the outbreak of the pandemic has led to a significant decline in demand for display drivers, as many businesses have postponed or cancelled their plans to purchase new displays. This has resulted in a sharp decrease in revenue for display driver manufacturers. Secondly, the pandemic has also disrupted the supply chain for display drivers, as many factories in China, where most display driver chips are manufactured, have been forced to close due to the outbreak.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in the Display Driver Market:

Increasing demand for better visuals and graphics in electronic devices: With the ever-increasing demand for better visuals and graphics in electronic devices, the need for display drivers that can provide high-quality visuals and graphics is also increasing. This is one of the key drivers of the Display Driver market.

Technological advancement in display driver technology: With the continuous advancement in display driver technology, the display drivers are becoming more and more efficient and are able to provide better visuals and graphics. This is another key driver of the Display Driver market.

Key Drivers

The Display Driver market is mainly driven by the following factors:

Increasing demand for display drivers in various applications such as automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial.

The market is being driven by the increasing adoption of OLED and AMOLED display panels. These panels are thinner, consume less power, and offer better image quality than traditional LCD panels. This is resulting in a growing demand for display drivers that can support these panels.

Market Segments

By Display Size & devices

Small Devices Smartphone Tablet Automotive Display Industrial Displays Small Medical Devices Camera



Key Players

Intel Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

LG Display Co., Ltd.

AU Optronics Corporation

Chunghwa Picture Tubes, Ltd.

Epson Electronics America, Inc.

Hitachi Displays, Ltd.

Innolux Corporation

Japan Display Inc.

NEC Display Solutions, Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

