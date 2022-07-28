Phenolic Resin Market Overview, Trends, Growth, Demand, Key Players Analysis and Forecast to 2031 | Bakelite Synthetics, Sumitomo Bakelite Company Limited, SI Group Inc., Jinan Shengquan Group Share Holding Co.,Ltd.

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Phenolic Resin Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Phenolic Resin Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A phenolic resin is a type of synthetic thermosetting plastic material made by the reaction of phenol or substituted phenol with formaldehyde. Phenolic resins are used in a wide range of applications, including electrical and insulation, laminates, coatings, and adhesives. Phenolic resins are used in a wide range of applications due to their unique properties.

Key Trends

There are three key trends in Phenolic Resin technology:

The development of new and improved resins.

The development of new and improved manufacturing processes.

The development of new and improved applications.

Key Drivers

The phenolic resin market is primarily driven by the growing demand for laminates and composites in the construction and automotive industries. Phenolic resins are used in the production of laminates and composites due to their superior properties such as high heat resistance, high mechanical strength, and good dimensional stability. The automotive industry is another major consumer of phenolic resins, as they are used in the production of brake pads, engine parts, and other components.

Market Segments

By Type

Resol

Novolac

Others

By Application

Wood Adhesives

Laminates

Foundry & Moldings

Paper Impregnation

Coatings

By Region

North America U.S. Canada



Key Players

Bakelite Synthetics

Sumitomo Bakelite Company Limited

SI Group Inc.

Jinan Shengquan Group Share Holding Co.,Ltd.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc.

BASF SE

Dow Chemical

Huntsman

Hexion

