Electronic Warfare Market Growth, Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2031 | Airbus, BAE Systems, Elbit Systems, Harris Corporation

New York, 2022-Jul-28 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Electronic Warfare Market” is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

The electronic warfare market technology is a system that uses electronic devices and systems to counter enemy threats. It is also used to protect friendly forces from enemy electronic attacks. The electronic warfare market technology includes electronic warfare systems, electronic warfare support systems, and electronic warfare services.

The electronic warfare market is driven by the increasing need for real-time situational awareness and the growing demand for integrated electronic warfare solutions. The market is also driven by the increasing use of electronic warfare systems in military aircraft and the increasing adoption of electronic warfare systems in the commercial sector. However, the high cost of electronic warfare systems and the lack of trained personnel are the major factors restraining the growth of the electronic warfare market.

Key Trends

Some of the key trends in Electronic Warfare Market technology are:

The increasing use of electronic warfare by militaries around the world.

The increasing sophistication of electronic warfare systems.

The increasing use of electronic warfare in asymmetric warfare.

The increasing use of electronic warfare in counterterrorism.

The increasing use of electronic warfare in information warfare.

Key Drivers

The electronic warfare market is primarily driven by the rising demand for technologically advanced systems to counter the increasing threat of enemy electronic warfare (EW) systems. The development of new and improved EW systems is also a key driver of the market. Another important driver is the increasing investment by governments in EW systems.

Market Segments

By Capability

Electronic Protection

Electronic Support

Electronic Attack

By Equipment

Jammer

Countermeasure system

Decoy

Directed energy weapon

By Platform

Land

Naval

Airborne

Space

Key Players

Airbus

BAE Systems

Elbit Systems

Harris Corporation

IAI

Leonardo

L3 Technologies

Northrop Grumman

Raytheon

Saab

