Electronically Scanned Array Market Size, Future Opportunities And Forecast To 2031 | BAE Systems, Airbus, Thales, Saab, General Dynamics

New York, 2022-Jul-28 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Electronically Scanned Array Market” is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

An Electronic Scanning Array (ESA) is a type of antenna that uses electronic beam steering to scan the antenna beam in a particular direction, rather than using a mechanical process to physically move the antenna. ESAs can scan the beam very rapidly, in some cases up to several thousand times per second, and can cover a wide range of frequencies. They are often used in applications where it is important to be able to rapidly scan the beam, such as in radar and communications systems.

Download a Free PDF Sample Copy of Report –https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS10166

Key Trends

The Electronically Scanned Array Market technology is growing rapidly with new developments and trends emerging constantly. Here are some of the key trends in this exciting and innovative market:

1. Increased demand for high-performance radar systems: There is an increasing demand for radar systems that can provide superior performance in terms of range, accuracy, and resolution. This is driving the development of new and improved electronically scanned array technologies.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Electronically Scanned Array Market include the following:

The need for high-speed data acquisition and processing: The ever-increasing demand for data processing speed has resulted in the development of high-speed data acquisition and processing systems. This has led to the need for high-speed data converters, which in turn has resulted in the development of high-speed data acquisition systems.

Market Segments

By Installation

Fire Control Radar

Tactical Data Link Radar

Air Traffic Control Radar

By Platform

Air

Marine

Land

By Component

Transceiver module

Phase Shifters

Beamforming Network

Key Players

Northrop Grumman

Raytheon

Lockheed Martin

BAE Systems

Airbus

Thales

Saab

General Dynamics

Rheinmetall

United Technologies

L3 Technologies

Kongsberg

Get Customized report as per your requirements –https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS10166

Reasons to buy Electronically Scanned Array Market Report:

• Develop comprehensive understanding of market landscape – industry structure, value-chain, key players, trends, drivers, and challenges

• Drive revenue and market-entry strategy by gaining insights into which segments and geographies are largest and likely to grow fastest

• Formulate sales and marketing strategies by gaining understanding of competitors, their positioning, and strengths & weaknesses

• Develop business and M&A strategies through understanding of latest trends and emerging players in the market

• Refine your business plans by understanding impact of disruptions such as Covid-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict on the market

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1-833-761-1700

Website: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/