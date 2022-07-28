Event Management Software Market Is Expected To See Huge Growth Globally By 2031 | Cvent, Eventbrite, etouches, Certain, Social Tables

New York, 2022-Jul-28 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Event Management Software Market” is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Event management software is a tool used by event planners and coordinators to streamline the process of planning and executing events. This type of software typically includes a calendar function to help users track deadlines and a to-do list feature to help users keep track of tasks that need to be completed. Other common features include budgeting tools, guest list management, and venue management. Some event management software solutions also offer features for marketing and promoting events.

Key Trends

Key trends in Event Management Software technology include:

Social Media Integration: Social media has become an integral part of our lives and it is no surprise that it is also playing a big role in the events industry. Event planners are using social media to promote their events, engage with their audience, and get feedback. Event management software with social media integration can help you take advantage of this powerful marketing tool.

Mobile Event Apps: With the increasing popularity of smartphones and tablets, mobile event apps have become a must-have for many events. Mobile event apps can help you promote your event, engage with your audience, and provide them with valuable information such as event schedules, maps, and speaker bios.

Key Drivers

There are a few key drivers of Event Management Software market. Firstly, the growth of the internet and online tools has made it easier than ever for people to plan and coordinate events. Secondly, the rise of social media has made it possible for people to share information about events with a wider audience and to connect with potential attendees more easily. Finally, the increasing popularity of mobile devices has made it possible for people to access event information and to coordinate their attendance more easily.

Market Segments

By Component

Software

Service

By Deployment Type

On-premise

Cloud

Key Players

Cvent

Eventbrite

etouches

Certain

Social Tables

Aventri

plannersbase

Meetingselect

Gather

UpVerter

iVvy

Eventzilla

