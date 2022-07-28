Global Airport Firefighting Trucks Market is projected to expand at a steady CAGR over the forecast by 2031 | E One, Kronenburg, Magirus Group, Morita Group, NAFFCO

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Global Airport Firefighting Trucks Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Global Airport Firefighting Trucks Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

The global airport firefighting trucks market size was $1.1 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach $1.9 billion in 2031, growing at a rate of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Airport Firefighting Trucks are trucks used at airports to combat fire and for rescue operations. As compared to municipal trucks, these vehicles have far more restricted access to adjoining water provisions from fire hydrants. Hence, they have to hold their water supply with the vehicle. In addition, there are three main fire suppressants an ARFF vehicle can carry: dry chemicals, water, and firefighting foam.

There has been an increase in the demand for fire safety amongst the developed countries such as the U.S., Germany, Austria, and the UK among others. In addition, the need for advanced firefighting and rescue equipment is expected to augment the airport firefighting trucks market growth. Besides, increasing standards for fire safety by governments of different countries globally are anticipated to aid the growth of the airport firefighting trucks market.

The major function of airport firefighting trucks comprises transportation of firefighters at airports where fire accident has occurred and quenching the fire with some chemical composition or water. Besides, government departments globally have made it mandatory to employ these vehicles at airports for rescue operations and medical emergency services. Further, technological improvements and product innovation in the field of airport firefighting trucks have reduced the fatality rate at airport fire-related events. This, in turn, is providing remunerative opportunities to the market players.

Four-wheel drive

Six-wheel drive

Eight-wheel drive

Civil airports

Military airports

North America The U.S. Canada



E One

Kronenburg

Magirus Group

Morita Group

NAFFCO

Oshkosh Corporation

Rosenbauer International

Simon Carmichael International

Volkan

