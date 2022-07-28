Global Packaging Film Market Share to witness steady rise in coming decade | Amcor Limited, Ampac Holdings, LLC, Sealed Air Corporation, Berry Plastics Corporation

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Packaging Film Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Global Packaging Film Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

The global packaging film market size was $135.1 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach $210.5 billion in 2031, growing at a rate of 4.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Packaging films are used in industries such as food, beverages, personal care products, electronics & electrical, home care products, healthcare products, and other industrial goods. Single-use packaging and multi-layer film packaging are being gradually used as a substitute for hard packaging in end-user sectors.

Market Trends and Drivers

The global packaging film market is anticipated to observe substantial growth in the upcoming years on account of growing application in food & beverage, medical, and other industries. In addition, the rise in population along with the growing disposable income of middle-class customers are projected to drive the demand for packaged food & beverages and personal care products. This, in turn, is anticipated to lead to a consequent increase in packaged goods and thereby packaging films during the study period. Emerging economies are exploring the varied benefits of packaged products in numerous industrial sectors, which are projected to supplement the packaging film demand. Plastics film packaging is light, non-corrosive, and relatively cheap, which is estimated to augment the global packaging film market growth. Polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP) are normally chosen as basic packaging materials in several applications. Nevertheless, high-barrier polymers and specialty films are water-resistant and are progressively gaining relevance in end-use applications.

Market Segments

By Material Type

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Polyester

Polyvinyl Chloride

By Product Type

Bags

Pouches

Liners

Wraps & Rolls

By Application

Pharmaceutical

Industrial

Food & Beverages

Consumer Products

By Region

North America Canada Mexico



Key Players

Amcor Limited

Ampac Holdings, LLC

Sealed Air Corporation

Berry Plastics Corporation

Charter Nex Films Inc.

Dupont Teijin Films

Exopack Holding Corporation

Graphic Packaging Holding Corporation

Hilex Poly Co LLC

