Biodegradable Plastics Market 2021 Dynamics Analysis, Size Witness Growth Acceleration During 2031 | Royal DSM N.V., Novamont S.p.A., Toray Industries, Inc., Biome Technologies

According to a new market research report "Biodegradable Plastics Market" is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Biodegradable plastics are made from renewable resources such as corn starch, potato starch, or cellulose. Unlike traditional plastics, which are made from fossil fuels, biodegradable plastics break down over time in the presence of oxygen and other microbes. This process is called biodegradation.

Biodegradable plastics are an alternative to traditional plastics, which can take hundreds of years to degrade in the environment. While biodegradable plastics may cost more to produce than traditional plastics, they offer a number of benefits. For example, they can help to reduce the amount of plastic waste in the environment.

Key Trends

The key trends in biodegradable plastics technology are the development of new materials and processes that make biodegradable plastics more commercially viable. New materials include biodegradable polymers made from renewable resources such as lactic acid and PLA. Processes such as injection molding and extrusion have been developed to manufacturing biodegradable plastic products.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the biodegradable plastics market are the increasing environmental concerns over the non-biodegradability of traditional plastics, the availability of cost-effective raw materials, and the stringent government regulations on the use of traditional plastics.

Market Segments

By Type

Polylactic Acid (PLA)

Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate (PBAT)

Polybutylene Succinate (PBS)

PHA (Polyhydroxyalkanoates)

Starch Blends

Others

By Application

Packaging

Agriculture

Consumer Durable

Textile

Key Players

BASF SE

DowDuPont, Inc.

Arkema S.A.

Royal DSM N.V.

Novamont S.p.A.

Toray Industries, Inc.

Biome Technologies

Celanese Corporation

NatureWorks

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Cardia Bioplastics Limited

