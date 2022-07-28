Field Service Management Market Estimated to Expand at a Robust CAGR over 2021-2031 | ServiceMax, ClickSoftware, Astea International, IFS

New York, 2022-Jul-28 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Field Service Management Market” is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Field Service Management is a system that helps businesses manage and dispatch field service technicians. The system includes features such as scheduling, dispatching, GPS tracking, and invoicing. Field Service Management systems help businesses improve customer satisfaction, reduce operational costs, and increase efficiency.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in Field Service Management (FSM) technology.

Trend towards mobile technologies: This includes the use of smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices to access FSM software applications. This trend is driven by the need for field service technicians to have access to information and applications while they are on the go.

Trend towards cloud-based FSM solutions: This means that FSM software applications are hosted in the cloud and accessed via the internet. This trend is driven by the need for businesses to be able to access their FSM applications from anywhere at any time.

Trend towards artificial intelligence (AI): This means that FSM software applications are using AI technologies to automate tasks and make decisions. This trend is driven by the need for businesses to be able to improve the efficiency of their field service operations.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Field Service Management market are the need for faster and more efficient service, the need for better customer service, and the need for more accurate and up-to-date information.

The need for faster and more efficient service is driven by the increasing demands of customers. Customers today are more demanding and have higher expectations for service than ever before. They expect service to be faster and more efficient, and they are willing to pay for it. This has driven companies to invest in field service management solutions that can help them meet these demands.

Market Segments

By Component

Solution

Services

By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

By Organization Size

Large enterprises

SMEs

Key Players

ServiceMax

ClickSoftware

Astea International

IFS

Field Service Lightning

Kony

Microsoft

Oracle

SAP

Salesforce

ServiceNow

Workforce Management

Samanage

